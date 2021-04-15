What comes after mud season in the mountains? Bike riding season. This is the time of year people are putting away their snowboards and skis and checking out their bicycles.
Now residents of Fairplay and Hartsel have a new option, Eli’s Mobile Bicycle Repair.
Eli Haddock, owner and chief employee of EMBR, of Hartsel, has come to the rescue. Haddock’s new business was launched in March 2021.
Here’s how it works. A bicycle owner needing repair or diagnosis of a bicycle issue contacts EMBR and owner Haddock shows up with his bicycle, pulling a trailer with tools, supplies and a few commonly requested spare parts.
The services offered currently include consultation, diagnosis and referral, basic maintenance, tune-up, flat tires, chain replacement and maintenance, chain repair, brake assessment and repair, derailleur diagnosis and adjustment, to name a few.
Bicycle types include road, hybrid, cruisers, mountain, BMXs, children’s and adult bicycles.
Haddock credits a family friend in Fairplay who owns more than 50 bicycles for helping him learn about bicycle repair.
“I had a bicycle when I was 9 or 10 and I tinkered with it. When I got older, my friend in Fairplay helped me learn more as I worked on my own bicycles and I got very motivated to work on bikes,” said Haddock.
When not fixing bicycles, Haddock is a student at South Park High School and plans to expand his service territory once he gets his driver’s license.
The closest bicycle shops to Fairplay and Hartsel (not all offer repair) are located in Salida, Frisco, Buena Vista, Leadville and Woodland Park.
Bicycling in South Park is gaining in popularity. Colorado is the birthplace of what is commonly referred to as “mountain biking,” and both road biking and mountain biking activities have increased in South Park in recent years.
Organizations such as the Adventure Cycling Association provide maps for cyclists who ride gravel and mud from Canada to Mexico, and sometimes as far as Argentina or Chile. The ACA also routes cross country road cyclists who ride the original bicentennial route from east to west or vice versa through South Park.
The Alma bicycle paved path from Fairplay to Alma is popular with locals and visitors alike.
Eli’s Mobile Repair can be reached by telephone at 903-724-9659 or by email elilhaddock@gmail.com.
