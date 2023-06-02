Bill Steidl

Bill Steidl, co-leader of the MCOPS organization, prepares the South Park Community Garden for kick- off event June 7.  

 (Photo courtesy of the SPGC)

 The South Park Community Garden project has a kick- off event June 7 from 2 - 6 p.m for interested volunteers. The event will take place at the garden location, 6th and Front St. in the Town of Fairplay. All interested in volunteering or interested in the project are welcome. 

The kick-off will be followed by a potluck informational meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Fairplay. The theme of the potluck is tacos. Creative takes on the theme are welcome.

