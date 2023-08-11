Nearly 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.
Liam Goettelman of Alma
Gavin Geiger of Bailey
Abigail Martin of Bailey
Fort Lewis College is the Southwest’s leading undergraduate research institution with its low student-to-faculty ratio and one-on-one, affordable instruction. The experience students gain here is responsive to industry demand and the ever-shifting landscape of higher education. FLC is also one of the country’s most diverse campuses, with over half of its students identifying as people of color. With more than 55 majors to choose from, students become industry professionals, community leaders, and cutting-edge academics.
