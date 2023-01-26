CHERRY BABY

Neilani Wilcox, far left but to the right of Cherry the heifer, of Bailey’s Hamburger Helpers 4-H club, won fifth place in the market class for heifers. Bailey’s 4-H Hamburger Helpers club members were also there to lend their support. 

 (Photo by Lori Bennett/The Flume)

Park County 4-H continued their big presence at the largest ever National Western Stock Show for week two of the annual event.

Jan. 14 at the NWSS featured a huge barn full of little and big lambs getting groomed, bellowing louder than any Metallica rock concert and getting ready for show. 4-H club members Alice and Olivia Zuber of Fairplay made their way through the huge crowd of other exhibitors and guests to show their beautiful market lambs. 

