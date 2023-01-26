Park County 4-H continued their big presence at the largest ever National Western Stock Show for week two of the annual event.
Jan. 14 at the NWSS featured a huge barn full of little and big lambs getting groomed, bellowing louder than any Metallica rock concert and getting ready for show. 4-H club members Alice and Olivia Zuber of Fairplay made their way through the huge crowd of other exhibitors and guests to show their beautiful market lambs.
The competition was fierce and from all over the U.S. Olivia Zuber took 21st place in her heat for the Market Lamb competition, and Alice Zuber placed 12th in her Market Lamb event.
“The girls didn’t do as well as they had hoped,” Mom Tara Zuber said, “But we know what we want to do for next year.”
Because Park County 4-H children do so well at competitions, it’s easy to forget the ups and downs and the very hard work they do to care for their animals 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.
Lilian Stavig, of the Mountain Masters 4-H club in Bailey, began her experience at the NWSS by winning a belt buckle in each of two events. Then with the final competition, the Open Beef Prospect Event Jan. 21, Stavig finished in last place.
Also competing in the Open Beef Prospect competition was Neilani Wilcox of Bailey’s Hamburger Helpers 4-H club. Wilcox won fifth place in the Market class for heifers. She was fifth out of 18 contestants.
Wilcox showed Cherry, a good-looking market steer with a shiny auburn coat.
“By showing here at the stock show, I gained more confidence and also learned to always be ready,” Neilani Wilcox said.
The 4-H contestants are heavily dependent on family members to take them to events, provide financial support and coaching, and help them get food and shelter for their animals and medical care.
Even little sisters make sacrifices for the 4-H team.
“We got up at 3:30 a.m. to get here (the stock show barn) from Bailey,” Rachel Wilcox, sister to Neilani said.
In addition to livestock events, the Park County Royalty could be seen sprinkled throughout the entire NWSS with some special highlights.
One highlight for Park County Fair Queen Alice Zuber was being invited by Miss Rodeo Colorado Ashley Baller to attend and help during the Exceptional Rodeo.
The Exceptional Rodeo, celebrating 40 years, is an adaptive rodeo and equestrian experience that provides children with special needs to participate in rodeo activities including roping, bull riding, and barrel racing. In short, the children get to be cowboys and cowgirls for the day.
The NWSS, dubbed “the 16 best days of January,” finished the event Jan. 22 after hosting record crowds and the largest junior auction contributions in the history of the show.
Park County’s hard working 4-H children and families will be showing their animals at the Park County Fair in Fairplay this July. Given the talent seen at the NWSS, the county fair promises to live up to its reputation as “the finest in the land.”
