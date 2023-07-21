The South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will be removing Lake George Dam and implementing restoration activities on the South Platte River at the entrance to Elevenmile Canyon near Lake George, Colorado.
This project is being conducted in partnership with the Coalition for the Upper South Platte River and Colorado Springs Utilities. The purpose of this project is to completely remove the obsolete structure and restore the popular sport fishing segment on the South Platte River to a more natural condition. The area will be closed to public access beginning July 16 and will remain closed through December 31, 2023.
The dam impacts the river by impeding natural sediment movement, modifying the floodplain and channel structure, negatively impacting fish habitat and compromising fish reproduction and survival. The overall objective is to restore aquatic habitat and improve water quality of approximately 45 river miles of the South Platte River (Elevenmile Reservoir to Cheesman Reservoir).
The visitor experience will also be enhanced with parking improvements, relocation of outhouse facilities, improvement of the accessible trail and fishing access bench.
This project supports the U.S. Forest Service’s goal to protect, sustain, and improve National Forest System watersheds by implementing practices designed to maintain or improve watershed conditions for the communities that rely on them and to maintain resilient ecosystems for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations.
For further details, contact the South Park Ranger District at 719-836-2031. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @PSICC_NF for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.