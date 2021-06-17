“A town started on hopes and dreams, struggling and striving to survive. On U.S. 285 and the North Fork of the South Platte River at the foot of Crow Hill, is historic old Bailey, an unincorporated town still in existence and certainly growing,” states the Bailey Day 1979 – The Modern Day Pioneer brochure.
Bailey Days actually began before the 1950s as a horse show on the 4th of July. There was also a “turkey shoot” at those festivities, which was actually a pistol target competition. The action all took place along the river where Aspen Peak Winery sits today.
In the 1960s, a celebration began to help support the all-volunteer fire department. “We had cake walks, box lunches and dances to raise money for the fire department because it was not supported by any taxes in those days,” explained long-time Bailey resident, Barb Pilcher.
Another longtime Bailey resident, John Rankin, remarked that “The celebration began as Founder’s Day.”
The 1979 brochure states, “Treva Clapp originated the idea of Bailey Day five years ago. She had lots of assistance from the community and it was very successful. Treva lived in the Platte Canyon since 1964 and is and has been active in many ways. Mrs. Clapp is a valuable asset to our community and we are proud to name her Grand Marshall 1979.”
Rankin and Pilcher laughed as they discussed how U.S. 285 was shut down for the parade each year. Pictures from the 1970s show politicians, floats, motorhomes, color guard, donkeys, horses and a pig in a dress, sunhat and sunglasses all in the parade.
Bailey Day activities over the years have included a five-mile run from Shawnee Community Center, a black powder shoot, a book sale at the Bailey Library, a children’s air castle and ferris wheel, Raptor’s Foundation Birds of Prey show, a duck race with rubber ducks down the river and a firefighter’s water fight in the Post Office parking lot.
The VFW put on the celebration for years. Then the Fire Department took over. Now Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors Bailey Day.
Bailey Day 2021 will be June 19. The event will have many aspects of past celebrations spread out from Main Street to McGraw Memorial Park to Platte Canyon Community Church. As stated 52 years ago, “… historic old Bailey, an unincorporated town still in existence and certainly growing.” Come celebrate our little town.
