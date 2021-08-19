The final stroke to the Jefferson Mural was applied on Aug. 13 and the project to design and paint the mural was complete. On Aug. 14, approximately 60 people came to the Jefferson Breakfast at the Jefferson Community Center and helped celebrate the completion of the mural on the County Road 77 side of the Jefferson Market.
There were three lead Park County Creative Alliance artists, Alyssa Serpentini, Tambralyn Peterson, and Faith LeFever. Two other artists, Madison Peterson and Jordan Serpentini also worked alongside the artists. Ten volunteers from the community were also able to share in the painting.
The artists, the project coordinator, Linda Balough, Ann Lukacs, President of PCCA, and Julie Greenwald, co-owner of the Jefferson Market met and threw out some suggestions and the idea of the train, the mountains and a general image of the area quickly rose to the top of the idea list. Peterson worked with Bob Schoppe, president of the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad Historical Society, to make the image of the train represent Engine Number 9, the last train to come through the area in 1937 when the train company shut down.
Roger Greenwald, co-owner of the Jefferson Market prepared the wall for the mural by applying a blue base coat and the artists began painting July 17. The base paint was paid for by Greenwald and the rest of the expenses were covered by PCCA through the grants and support of the railroad club and the Jefferson Real Estate company.
LeFever developed a video of the progress and it was shown at the breakfast where attendees got to see their friends and neighbors working on the painting.
“We are grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate the new mural in Jefferson and meet the artists. A very special thank you to Linda Balough, project manager who coordinated everything needed to bring this mural to fruition,” said Lukacs.
“Definitely a project to be proud of. Thanks also to our volunteers and our sponsors South Park National Heritage Area, Jefferson Real Estate, and Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad Historical Society,” she continued.
“This was a labor of love from beginning to end. The artists worked together seamlessly to produce a truly beautiful work of public art that we believe represents the Jefferson area and the spirit of the people there,” said Balough.
“It was wonderful to see so many locals jump in and work on the mural and that makes it a one-of-a-kind treasure. Not only were we able to showcase our fine PCCA artists, but we heard countless, ‘great work’ and ‘this is beautiful’ and horn honks from people passing by,” she concluded.
