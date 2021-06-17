The threat of wildfire impacts your home and auto insurance in several key ways. Consider these tips to help you protect your home and belongings in case of wildfire.
Home Insurance: Is your home properly insured? Calculate the cost to replace per square foot, remembering this cost is higher in mountain areas. Consider all the improvements and changes made to your home when calculating the replacement cost.
Adding an addition, finishing a basement, and upgrading kitchens and baths can add a significant amount to the replacement cost. Make sure you are insured for the replacement cost of your home, usually between 80% and 100% of its value. Also make sure you have an extended replacement endorsement to cover costs in case of a surge in the price of materials and labor after a large catastrophic event.
Separate structures are often overlooked and not insured properly. Detached garages, sheds, workshops and barns all need to be covered properly; often the standard 10% offered on a policy is insufficient.
For renters
Make sure to carry renters’ insurance with enough coverage to replace your personal items. Most companies will package renters’ coverage with the auto insurance policy and often the discount comes close to paying for the renters’ policy.
Personal property
What is personal property? Think of turning your home upside down; anything that can fall out would be personal property. Add up what it would take to replace clothes. Just this number is much higher than most people think.
Do you have items that need to be scheduled on your insurance policy, such as jewelry, firearms, artwork or antiques? To make sure these are covered properly, an appraisal and scheduling on the homeowner’s policy will assure you the correct replacement value if these items are lost in a fire.
The easiest way to start a home inventory
There are many home inventory apps available to help, but the easiest way to start is by walking through your home and taking a video. A video alone will not be enough in a home insurance claim, but if you have one, you can use it as a reference to make an itemized list, and it can serve as part of your “proof of loss.”
Take a video of all the rooms in your home, one at a time. If you have large items, consider a video of the serial numbers and models of these items. Open drawers and closets and record the contents in a way that identifies each item.
If you have a liquor cabinet, wine cellar, art, collections of any kind, or even your jewelry box, take videos. Make several smaller videos of each area, room or type of item. Then you can watch them one at a time when you make your list. Upload, save, and back them up to a safe storage place.
Create a digital home inventory list: photos versus video
Taking photos of your personal property is a good practice and can also serve as your starting point for making a home inventory. It’s the same process: take photos of entire rooms, specific areas, drawers, closets and items. If items have model numbers or serial numbers, take photos of those. Then use these photos to create your home inventory list as soon as you have time.
The video is a great first step, and it will offer some protection until you have the time to document everything in a more formal app. Having something on hand during a claim is better than nothing, even photos. So just do something.
For more information, visit www.thebalance.com/making-a-home-inventory-list-for-insurance-4166000, Your Guide for Making a Home Inventory and Why You Need One.
Auto insurance
Review your auto insurance to make sure you have the proper coverage for any vehicle you leave behind. You need to have comprehensive coverage to replace a vehicle lost in a fire. An uninsured vehicle parked in a garage is not covered by your home insurance. It needs to have its own policy.
Other considerations
Will your insurance company let you rebuild somewhere else if your home is lost in a wildfire? You might want to move away if everything is burned out. Does your company allow for only one deductible if the autos and home are all lost in a fire, or will there be a deductible for each?
Insurance and wildfire mitigation
Mitigation and insurance go together as companies continue to tighten guidelines on the types and locations of insurable homes. Homeowners who properly mitigate might not see their insurance rates go down, but they may find additional companies that will insure, creating some options for the homeowner. Most companies today will inspect a home when the insurance policy is written. They are looking for good mitigation around the home, defensible space, no trees near the home or branches hanging over the roof, no flammable items stored near the home or under the deck.
Insurance and your evacuation
It is never easy to leave your home, but the safety of you and your family is the number one priority. If you have done the work to prepare for such a day, you can focus on what is important during evacuation; you have checked your insurance coverages, you have documented your personal belongings, and you have done the mitigation that you were able to do.
Once you are notified of a loss to a wildfire, contact your insurance agent or company. Understand that this claim process may be slower than usual due to the claim volume and the limited access to your property for assessment.
