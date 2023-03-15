Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will end benefits for the winter season 2022-2023 on April 30.
“There will be no extensions to benefits this year,” explained Melissa Fogelsonger, Park County LEAP technician.
The winter season is from Nov. 1- April 30. Park County citizens may still apply until April 30 at the Bailey Department of Human Services, 59865 U.S. Hwy. 285, or in Fairplay at 825 Clarke St.
LEAP helps eligible Coloradans with winter home heating costs with assistance paying for the household’s primary heating source, as listed with the Park County Assessor’s office.
There were 400 LEAP applications submitted by Park County residents for the winter season this year, demonstrating the high need in Park County.
Income guidelines for LEAP are as follows: a household of one must have a monthly gross income of 60% of the state median income which is $2,880; a household of two must have an income of $3,766 or under; a household of three must have an income of $4,652 or under; a household of four must have an income of $5,539 or under; a household of five must have an income of $6,425 or under; a household of six must have an income of $7,311 or under; a household of seven must have an income of $7,477 or under and a household of eight must have an income of $7,644 or under. For each additional person in the household over eight, there is an additional $166 of maximum monthly income.
Applications will be accepted in the fall for winter 2023-2024.
