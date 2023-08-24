Septic systems are vital to health, but installation, updates and repairs can be costly.
Park County residents can apply for a grant for a new septic system or repair. Full time residents may also apply for assistance to obtain or repair a well. Applications and more detailed information are on Park County’s website: https://parkco.us/888/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-Funding-and-Pro.
Septic system grants
“The application provides great information,” Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell said. “The grant can be for a new septic for those without access to a sanitary sewer. The grant also is for repair of a damaged, non-functioning, or undersized septic system. Additionally, If a septic system has been determined ‘out of compliance’ by the Park County Health Department it can be repaired to comply.”
The funds are from the $3,660,420 in local relief funds which the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Treasury.
“We are working to get people who are living in the county, without a septic system to get one,” Mitchell said. “The challenge is some do not want to improve their property in order to keep property taxes low. Operable septic systems are a matter of public health, safety and being a good neighbor, not to increase property taxes, even though the property value will increase a bit.”
“If people visit our website they are still able to fill out a septic interest form to indicate their interest in future funding opportunities and assistance with their septic programs,” Emmy Glancy West, Park County public affairs officer said.
Well Grants
Applications for wells will be accepted until September 1.
“The new Residential Well Grant Program is designed to assist Park County residents with the installation of a new well system or repair/rehabilitation of existing well systems,” per the PC website. “To be considered for funding, applicants must have a physical location in unincorporated Park County and meet the at least one of the following conditions:
No access to water (municipal or well), or;
Damaged, non-functioning, or undersized well system, or;
Have a well system which has been deemed “out of compliance” by Park County
Applications are also on the county website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.