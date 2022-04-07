Many communities in the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District have received Firewise grants to mitigate trees within their subdivisions. Fire Adapted Bailey is a non-profit organization that is working with The Wildland Fire Module of the PCFPD.
“Fire Adapted Bailey is an umbrella organization for these Firewise communities,” stated FAB spokesperson Robin Davis.
Wildland fire experts learned during the devastating fires in California that many evacuation routes were impassable due to burning trees blocking the roads. Recognizing that the Platte Canyon area shared the same issues with thick forest growth up to the edge of roadways, FAB began working with Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Module of the PCFPD, the organization completing the majority of right-of-way mitigation, to mitigate evacuation routes within PCFPD.
Davis stated in an email, “It will make our primary evacuation routes safer and help us all evacuate if the need arises.”
Platte Canyon module leader Shelby Edwards stated in an email, “We’ve completed one segment on County Road 43 from Tomahawk Ranch to Deer Creek Elementary on one side of the road, and also complete work on the state property near the peewee ballfields on County Road 72.”
Mitigation work for this year includes areas along County Road 72, Rosalie Road, County Road 43 and Mt. Evans Boulevard. Mitigation work can take place anytime the area is not experiencing bitter cold and snow cover. The work must be completed when the Wildland Fire Module is not out fighting a wildfire.
Edwards has submitted a grant request for a crew from SWIFT to assist in the mitigation. Another team averaging 50 volunteers a day has been offered from Team Rubicon.
FAB needs community volunteer help for traffic control during mitigation operations. To help with traffic control, each volunteer must be state certified. Greg Kasparek from Park County Public Works will teach a class about the skills, equipment and liability coverage needed to become certified. The five-hour class will be on April 30 at Crow Hill fire station beginning at 10 a.m. with lunch, snacks and beverages provided to participants by FAB.
“Please consider volunteering for this service and attending the class,” stated Davis. “This will make a huge difference in how much work we can get accomplished with the funds we have raised. Everyone is welcome and appreciated. The more people we have to help with traffic control the more we can spread out the work and accommodate schedules.”
FAB, PCFPD and SAPC are hosting a Personal Evacuation Planning class on April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Crow Hill firehouse. There will be a second session on April 24 at the same location beginning at 1 p.m. Personal Evacuation Planning classes will discuss evacuation routes and temporary areas of refuge, with the main focus on how to know when to leave, how to dress and what to take with you.
Anyone wishing to attend any of the classes can contact Robin Davis at robin@dcvrhoa.com.
FAB has had fundraisers in the past. There are no current plans for additional fundraisers at this time. However, FAB does take donations. Anyone wanting to donate can do so by sending a check to FAB at PO Box 465, Pine, Colorado 80470.
Wildfires are a very real danger for all of us living in Park County. FAB is working hard to make the Platte Canyon community a safer place for all our citizens.
