The Platte Canyon School District Re-1 held their June meeting on Monday evening in the district board room with a full room of citizens. Members Garrison Genschorck, Tammy Potter, Missy Winefeldt and Frank VanDeHey were present. Sheri Bezzant was absent.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting and the agenda was approved.
Public Participation
Robert Shearer spoke about the fund balance allocation.
Bill Bruner spoke about the Rosalie Road property.
Robb Green spoke about the Rosalie Road property.
Gary Fisk Bone had a question for the board.
Presentations
Husky Highlight featured Kevin Schmaefsky, who graduated from Platte Canyon High School after attending the Platte Canyon School District from preschool to graduation. He continues to live and work in the community as a chef at Aspen Peak Winery.
The second Husky Highlight featured Bailey Bauer, another PCHS graduate who attended the PCSD from preschool to graduation. Bauer is now the Nutritional Services Director for the district.
Information/Discussion
Kay Genschorck presented updates on the social emotional learning curriculum. A survey was completed with 69 responses regarding the curriculum; 46.38 percent of the respondents were students and 53.62 percent were parents. Of the students involved in the survey, 36.23 percent were in attendance at Deer Creek Elementary and 63.77 percent were in attendance at Fitzsimmons Middle School.
Of the survey respondents, 73.53 percent had a child participating in the current social emotional learning curriculum and 26.47 percent did not have a child participating in the curriculum. Only those with a child participating completed the remainder of the survey.
When asked if they found the curriculum to be useful, 12.96 percent responded “extremely useful,” 11.11 percent responded “very useful,” 16.67 percent responded “somewhat useful,” 22.22 percent responded “not so useful” and 37.04 percent responded “not at all useful.”
Most respondents answered that they would not like to continue participation in the program at 66.67 percent, with 33.33 percent responding they would like to continue participation.
When asked if the curriculum had given the parent or child good strategies for learning and working with others, 14 percent strongly agreed, 12 percent agreed, 23 percent neither agreed or disagreed, 21 percent disagreed and 30 percent strongly disagreed.
Cynda Hopper presented a proposal for the Platte Canyon High School STAR pilot program.
The STAR program is a leadership program for high school students that facilitates life skills, loyalty, duty, integrity and personal courage. Time management, study skills and strategies, value-based leadership, decision making, first aid, assertiveness skills, public speaking and disaster preparations are topics learned with the curriculum. Community service projects, seminars, military history, drop-out prevention and whatever is needed will be provided by the program.
Benefits to school include student leadership, mentorship, improvement in daily attendance, career explorations and STEM related internship opportunities. The program has been shown to raise test scores and graduation rates.
Mr. Forester, an army veteran, will teach military history one semester, then STAR the next semester as a general elective. There is no curricular cost. The curriculum will be available to the public for 30 days. Approval will go on the board agenda for a decision in August.
Genschorck asked if there would be any conflict of interest with the military history class.
Winefeldt responded, “That’s why we want to pilot it. There will be advisors on the curriculum. Much is not military.”
Hopper replied, “The curriculum is mostly about leadership and critical thinking.”
Bill Ray from WR Communication presented on Community Survey Update and possible next steps regarding the possibility of passing a bond and securing a BEST grant. Ray is a consultant in Colorado who works across the state, mostly on public finance issues.
The Community Survey Update was sent to 4,940 households with 255 completing the survey as of June 9, a five percent response rate. Citizens could complete the survey online or by paper. There was positive and negative feedback for financial and curriculum topics, with good support for teachers and safety among the 77 respondents who wrote comments. All comments and survey results will be sent in a report to board members.
Ray explained that it was important to understand the survey results in order to better engage the community and fine tune ballot language to make the bond successful. Ray also explained that a bond issue is less likely to pass in an off-year election, as older voters are less likely to vote for a bond issue.
The survey showed that there is a high level of awareness regarding the bond issue in the community. The school district received an overall score of a B grade. The younger voters were more supportive of a bond issue.
For those strongly opposed to a bond issue, property tax appraisals were the highest reason. A lot of feedback concerns were grouped into the categories of proposal/taxes, consolidation concerns and education concerns.
The current question is actually whether or not to have an extension of the current mill levy passed in 1998.
Ray explained that the best way to leverage a BEST grant is to have a bond in place.
VanDeHey stated, “I wish I had this information sooner. It is a lot of information,”
Winefeldt suggested the board could table the action item regarding the bond issue until they could examine the survey more closely.
Ray said, “You could submit the letter to the clerk, but not be bound to the election yet.”
“People need more information on the tax implications,” said Genschorck.
Winefelt thanked the community for the feedback.
Ray concluded, “You have to recognize who is voting so you can get the information to that group.”
Implications of a bond extension and tax implication of a bond extension were presented by Amy Canfield of Stifel Public Finance. The group is a bond underwriter firm which markets and sells the bonds.
The district passed the last bond in 1998. The district’s outstanding bonds mature in full in December. Those bonds can be extended, which is a simple solution. Canfield explained that the district refunded the bonds in 2005 to reduce the taxpayers’ burden. The district also used some other available funds to lower that tax burden last year.
The district could ask for $14.5 million of bonds with a 25-year term while keeping annual debt service under $1.045 million. This would not increase the amount of taxes paid by residents, but continue at the same property tax rate. The total of assessed property values is capped at $1.045 million. Our taxpayers are paying less than they were at the beginning of the bond, which was then reduced by refinancing the bonds. The annual repayment would be a little higher the first year, but capped.
Rosalie Property Bid
Recommendations
The review committee presented their recommendations for accepting a bid to purchase the surplus property located at 599 Rosalie Road, Bailey.
Mike Schmidt, superintendent, reviewed the process. In Feb. the board declared the property as surplus and, with the assistance of legal counsel, developed a process to sell the property. Requests for Proposals were due last Wednesday. The district received three bids. The bid review committee reviewed the three bids on June 8. The number one selection criterion was the amount, with the tie breaker being the use of the property.
One bid was substantially low at $139,000 from an out-of-state acquisition company.
Park County proposed a $825,000 purchase price, which did not meet the minimum bid requirement.
John and Elizabeth Woodward presented a 30-page bid proposal with a bid price of $1.75 million, above the minimum bid requirement. The Woodwards intend to use the property for agricultural use and are open to some recreational use. The Woodwards suggested that they are willing to work with Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area. With this proposal, it is possible that the school district could continue to benefit from BOERA. The school district could also work with the Woodwards for continued use of the property for sports.
Genschorck stated, “The county owns some other properties in the area; they could use the $825,000 to put improvements such as trails on those other properties.”
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to the district, and only one bid met that,” said VanDeHey.
“Our number one priority is this district, students, staff and facilities. If bids had been closer it would have been necessary to take other factors into consideration,” Genschorck continued. “That was school district property that the community has been allowed to use for years. The county did not make the minimum bid. The Woodward proposals include Open Spaces to be used by the community.”
Winefeldt added, “We are not taking away anything from our community; we are tasked with making sure our students get what they need. I have appreciated the community input and their hard work. We want community input and involvement. I would like to make a humble plea to work for our students. We welcome additional support from our community for our kids. Finally, our valedictorian spoke of what matters most in this life, and that is to treat others with kindness. We should be investing in them. Continue to come and be engaged.”
Action Items
Adoption of Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget was passed.
The amounts shown in the fiscal year 2024 budget will be appropriated to each fund that is specified in the fiscal year 2024 budget for the ensuing fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024.
Winefelt clarified this proposal by first asking, “We have very specific state laws, and we have audits every year and legal council. We are not breaking any laws, correct?”
After Winefelt’s question was confirmed as yes, the action item passed.
The fund balance resolution was passed.
The board approved supplemental budget appropriations for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.
The purchase and sale agreement and delegating authority for the purchase and sale of the district-owned vacant land located at 599 Rosalie Road, Bailey was passed.
The RTA contract for the preschool renovation project was passed.
The District’s participation in the November 2023 General Election for a facilities improvement bond question was approved; Ryan Johnson was approved to be the designated election official for the Platte Canyon School District Re-1.
The alignment of Colorado Association of School Board policies with BOE 300 policies passed.
Superintendent’s Report
The district graduated 50 students, with three more working on graduating through summer school.
The boys track team finished fourth in the state meet.
Booster club raised over $9,000 this year.
The contractor walked through the preschool project. Drawings have been submitted for the permit process.
The district office staff helped rearrange and paint; supplies and labor were provided by Genschorck’s company and Moore Lumber.
The four-day academic week application has been submitted to the Colorado Department of Education. CDE should send out approval letters by June 16. The district is narrowing down the field trip list.
VanDeHey addressed his concerns regarding teacher salaries and resignations at DCE in grades three and four.
Consent Agenda
Under the Consent Agenda, the board approved minutes from May 8, 2023, regular meeting and May 30, 2023, public budget hearing.
The board also approved 2023-2024 Administrator Contract Renewals, 2023-2024 Board of Education Meeting Schedule, Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies Summer Lease Agreement, Ignite the Mind, LLC Contract, Check Registers and Personnel Report.
Donations were approved for $1,458 from Mark and Anne Hirschfeld for PCHS PBIS program supplies, $1,000 from an anonymous donor to the Marge Hudak Pool, $813.26 from Moore Lumber for painting the district office and a donation of labor from G & G Construction.
Citizens’ Comments
There were no citizens’ comments pertaining to school or district operations not on the agenda.
Board Member Reports and Communications
VanDeHey said, “The track team did an amazing job at state; with such a small team they could not compete in each event, and many on the team participated in multiple events.”
Winefelt commented, “Graduation was very nice, with Mrs. Everest giving an amazing speech.”
Winefelt continued, “There is no meeting in July, but I would like to go over the survey information more closely, with a possible work session scheduled for August. I would also like us to consider offering a facilities tour to the community.”
The next board meeting will be Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.