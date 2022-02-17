At only nine years old, Kaia Aragon of Florissant is becoming quite the celebrity through the fashion designs she has made by herself.
She started sewing at age four, and has been creating her own designs, which her mother Tonya has posted to her TikTok account - middle.mom, and Kaia’s own Instagram – kaiaraedesigns. Through these accounts, Kaia’s designs have attracted millions and even garnered the attention of well-known fashion designers like Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gunnar Deatherage.
Kaia explained that she’s loved fashion since she was able to dress herself. Even at 4 and 5 years old she would choose things that would stand out. “I love that clothes can make you feel brave,” she said.
Kaia started making her own designs at four and started sewing her designs on a sewing machine about a year ago. She models her creations and her mother posts the videos.
Kaia has been homeschooled and when not studying, she is busy creating her designs. Kaia is the daughter of Eric and Tonya Aragon. Tonya is a stay-at-home mom, and Eric is a teacher at the Woodland Park Middle School. The Aragons are foster parents, and Kaia has shown to be quite the inspiration for the foster children who have lived with the family.
Kaia explained her two sketch books, one she draws just the outfit, and the other with people already drawn and she adds her designs to them. She would then use the mannequin to bring her design to reality. She makes an average of one dress a day.
Besides the attention from the internet, Kaia has also had several interviews and news videos.
“It has been a bit overwhelming, but I am so proud of her,” Tonya exclaimed. “It seems to come so easily for her, and it’s fun to watch her mind work.”
People have requested some of her designs and have even asked for wedding gowns.
“Kaia won’t be selling anything anytime soon, because she is a child and should only be sewing and designing if it makes her happy; not because I want her to have a somewhat normal childhood, but because she should be free to change her mind a million times since she’s only nine.”
