The Park County RE-2 School Board held their December meeting Dec. 13 at Edith Teter Elementary School.
The meeting began with a meet and greet with the board and an Art Walk through the elementary school.
The Art Walk was heavily attended this year, as parents and students showed up to walk through the halls to view their art.
Kim Green, ETE art and music teacher, had the halls meticulously lined with the students’ art work and welcomed visitors as they filed through.
Board members then moved to the Board Room to start their work session, where they first discussed their Board Retreat which will be held on two seperate days. The first part of the retreat will be held on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. with a presentation by Matt Cook from Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB). This part of the retreat will focus on policies and board responsibilities and roles.
The second half of the retreat will occur Jan. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m., with an executive session with the district’s attorney to discuss the board’s legal responsibilities.
At 6:30 p.m., the board moved into their regular meeting with a celebration of four very accomplished student athletes. Principal Kevin Sellers introduced volleyball coach Tayor Firth and football coach Corey Reeves, and each coach proceeded to discuss several of their standout student athletes.
Mikayla Batts, Luke Lindberg, JW Miller and Gavin Street were among the student-athletes honored.
Batts is a senior, a star volleyball player, an exceptional student and a leader among her peers. In addition to being a great athlete, she is also involved in the school’s student council and the National Honor Society.
This year Batts was awarded the league Most Valuable Player Award for her performance on the volleyball court.
Both Lindberg and Miller are sophomore football players. Street, a freshman football player, was the only freshman on the ballot for the Most Valuable Player in the league. All three players were on the ballot for Most Valuable Player honors.
The board then moved on to other business, passing a resolution to accept the school’s Mill Levy Certification, which moves the Board a step closer to being able to approve an amended budget at the Jan. 24 regular meeting. Once this amended budget is approved, the district will be able to start using the funds that were generated from 4B.
The planning process has been intense and exciting, and the board cannot wait until the budget is approved so stakeholders can start to see where their money is being spent, according to Board President Sheila Waite.
During the first weekend in December, some of the board members attended a conference hosted by the CASB. Board members who attended the conference shared what they learned. One of the most important takeaways from the conference was information on how other rural schools have developed their vocational technological programs.
The board members shared this information with Sellers, and there was also a considerable amount of discussion regarding rural schools and how they can team up to help better support their students.
Equitable grading was a strong theme throughout the conference, and something the board will continue to discuss and learn about throughout the year.
Middle school science teacher Nina Asher joined this conversation, and added input from a teacher’s perspective.
Finally, another topic at the conference, and a primary concern for the RE-2 board, is how to promote more community engagement.
The conference gave the board a few ideas about getting stakeholders more involved with the decisions made by the board, and the board agreed that it needed to implement some of those ideas.
“I am new to the board, and I want to hear what our stakeholders’ (community, parents, students and staff) wants and needs are, so the board can work from their opinions up to the administration to make them happen,” said board director James Dean.
The meeting moved on to director comments, where Larry Foster, school board vice president, asked Sellers if he planned on allowing the students’ use of lockers. Sellers responded that the return of lockers will hopefully be coming before the holidays, and if not, then soon after the students return to school Jan. 3.
Board Director Graham Fowler also revisited the board scholarship discussion ,and the board talked about making sure the scholarships would be equitable and that the board wants to reward every type of student, not just the ones with the highest grade point averages.
Graham will meet with Sellers and his administrative staff one more time to to determine the criteria for these scholarships, and the board will discuss them again at the Feb. 14 work session.
Finally, the meeting was closed with a holiday party that the district hosted for the entire RE-2 staff.
Information for this story was compiled through staff reports.
