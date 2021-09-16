The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 School Board held a special meeting on Monday evening prior to the regular board meeting to appoint a director to fill the three-month vacancy left by Joe Burgett.
Board members Katie Spodyak, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, and Frank VanDeHey interviewed five candidates during the public meeting. These five candidates, Charles Guttilla, Sheri Bezzant, Cyndie Sheriff, David Poniatowski, and Missy Winefelt along with board member VanDeHey are on the November ballot for open board positions.
Bezzant, a mother of nine children, told the board she comes from a family of educators and has always been involved in school. “I like making where you are good,” stated Bezzant. “I like to be unifying.”
Spodyak thanked all the candidates and stated, “This was a difficult decision.”
Carman made the action item, “The Board appoints Sheri Bezzant to the vacant seat of the Platte Canyon School District #1 Board of Education to serve until the certification of results from the Coordinated Election on Nov 2, 2021.” VanDeHey seconded the motion.
Prewitt asked, “What makes this person stand apart?” Carman replied, “Involvement and educational background were very important.” “Her answers aligned with board policies.”
Carman, VanDeHey, and Spodyak voted yes. Prewitt voted no.
Board President, Katie Spodyak, administered the Oath of Office to Bezzant as the newly appointed School Board Director.
