Ace Speidel is the new director of nutrition services for Platte Canyon School District.
As Speidel began his new job this school year, he has had the support of Nourish Colorado, a non-profit organization working with the Colorado Department of Education.
The goal of Speidel, Nourish Colorado and Platte Canyon School District is to move away from processed foods being served in the district cafeterias and to into a scratch base food system.
Staff from Nourish Colorado has worked in Platte Canyon Middle School and High School cafeteria alongside Speidel and his dedicated staff. All involved plan to continue this work as well as developing a training video at Platte Canyon for use by other school districts in Colorado.
Nutrition Services at Deer Creek Elementary School are included in this initiative.
Platte Canyon School District Superintendent Mike Schmidt added, “Mr. Speidel has brought renewed energy to our Nutrition Services program. Students and staff members alike have expressed their great enjoyment of the meals that he and his team are providing.”
As part of Nourish Colorado’s effort to “get the word out on what is going on here,” according to Speidel, Jessica Wright of Nourish Colorado wrote the following press release which is presented below in its entirety:
New Leader of Platte Canyon School District Food Services is Making a Healthy Impact in Schools and Community
Bailey, Colo. — Chef Ace Linne-Speidel is stirring many pots in the Bailey/Platte Canyon community. Hired this summer to take charge of the Platte Canyon School District’s Food Services department, Speidel has been actively implementing some fresh and healthy changes to the Platte County Schools meals — all while navigating the challenges of working within state and federal regulations during a pandemic.
Speidel is a devoted family man who has been working in the culinary world for 25 years. Most recently he worked as executive chef for Ballyneal Golf Club in Holyoke, Colo., just outside of Denver. He was ready for a change of pace and wanted more time for exploring the great outdoors and spending time with his family. “We’ve been wanting to come to Bailey,” Speidel said. “When the opportunity came, we jumped at it.”
Of course, Speidel likes to joke about the fact he went from butter, baking, cream and lobster to managing a different culinary skillset for the schools’ needs. He’s shifted his culinary creativity to make sure school meals are scratch made (whenever possible), taste great and kids like them. His school meals are moving away from the prepackaged and overly processed foods traditionally seen in schools in the past.
“The kids know they are getting good food now,” Speidel said. “For the success of our improved meal program, we need to get more kids eating.”
The dedicated, hard-working Food Services team of six mainly part-timers includes two seasoned workers aged in their sixties. The entire team had their own kids grow up through Platte Canyon schools. Now the focus is continuing to improve the food, focusing on obtaining new equipment and expanding the team’s culinary training. The team will also be testing out various vegetarian/vegan and ethnic meal options weekly.
Due to a federal response to the pandemic, until June 2021, meals are free to all students.
Since he started in June, Speidel been improving the meal program for the schools and has also integrated himself into the Park County community. He even cooks up meals for locals at The Shaggy Sheep [restaurant] once a week.
Sarah Bennett, the owner of The Shaggy Sheep up the road in Grant, said “The parents are already buzzing about all of the great improvement being made to the school lunch program.”
Aside from his years of service in the culinary world, Speidel also brings to the table a special skillset of life experience. As a kid, Ace grew up poor and relied on school lunch and food stamps to get the nutrition he needed, so he understands the real value of a school lunch to students.
Ace is committed to providing the best food he can for all kids who chose the meal program whether it is because they can eat for free or because they want a delicious meal option.
“Our meals are for everyone,” says Speidel.
Improved Atmosphere in Cafeteria
In addition to a new menu, the atmosphere in the cafeteria is also improving with the help of Platte Canyon students Cheyenne Oramas and Cassie Schaad, who have been enrolled in Platte Canyon School District since preschool. These two artistic students spend one class period each day painting the cafeteria.
Speidel stated, “These students are applying real life skill sets to what they are doing here.”
The students first had to write a budget for the project and go through the approval process with the school board. Platte Canyon School Board approved the project and the girls got to work. Oramas and Schaad are doing a great job, making the cafeteria fun and inviting.
