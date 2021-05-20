It’s hard to read anything or watch television or a movie without encountering a variety of gender terms. Some terms have been in the English language for centuries, while others have entered the language and culture in recent years.
So, why is this important and what do the variety of gender terms mean?
First, Park County sees lots of tourism and it’s important to be able to communicate with customers and visitors. Secondly, in some jurisdictions in the U.S, deliberately misusing the pronoun requested by someone can be a contributing factor in a hate crime charge.
Also, parents whose children go away to study at a university may find that their children return home with a vocabulary that parents or grandparents do not understand, such as “I am a cisgendered female.”
Colorado State University has published “A Family’s Guide to Gender and Pronouns,” which helps define some terms and uses.
In addition to family conversations, some government agencies have adopted a variety of pronouns and additional gender terms for the workplace.
The U. S. Department of Interior has published a “Transgender and Other Gender Non-Conforming Employee Policy” document on their website, www.doi.gov. This document emphasizes the agency’s policy of support and respect for “transgender and other gender non-conforming employees.”
The U. S. D. A. has a document that provides guidance on gender terminology on its website titled, “Gender Spectrum.” This document includes definitions of genderqueer, gender role, gender identity, gender expression, gender fluidity, gender nonconforming, transgender, transsexual and more.
Here are some of the definitions relating to gender from the family guide per Colorado State University:
“Sex assigned at birth: The assignment and classification of people as male, female or intersex based on a combination of anatomy(genitalia), hormones, and chromosomes, (i.e. primary and secondary sex characteristics) when a baby is born. This is most often determined by a doctor, nurse or parent. For some people, the sex they were assigned at birth does not match who they know themselves to be.
Gender Identity: An individual’s basic self-conviction of being a man, woman, a blend or neither.
Cisgender: An adjective used to describe someone who identifies with the sex they were assigned at birth. A gender identity, or performance in a gender role, that society deems to match one’s own assigned sex at birth. A term used to call attention to the privilege of people who are not transgender. “Cis” is a Latin prefix for “on the same side.”
Transgender: An adjective used most often as an umbrella term and frequently
abbreviated to “trans.” This describes a wide range of experiences of people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from expectations of their sex assigned at birth. Some, but not all, trans people undergo medical transition (surgery, hormones, etc.).
Non-binary: An umbrella term for all genders other than binary understandings of woman and man, used as an adjective. Some nonbinary people identify as trans or there may be overlap with other identities like genderfluid and non-conforming.
Gender expression: The physical manifestation of one’s gender identity through clothing, hairstyle, voice, body shape, etc., and how one expresses oneself in terms of their behaviors and role in society (or in a family).
In addition to definitions, the CSU publication gives guidance on pronouns and gender-inclusive language. One example is that it may be recommended to use the pronoun, they, them or theirs instead of he or she when requested. Another pronoun request may be to use ze, zir or zirs instead. An example might be, “Ze laughed.” or “Zir shirt red.”
Gender-inclusive language recommendations include replacing grandpa and grandma with grandparents, mother or father with parent, niece or nephew with nibling or siblet.
For more information and help defining terms such as nibling, sibling versus siblet, visit the websites and publications listed above.
