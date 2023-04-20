The April meeting of the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce was held April 11 at 7:30 a.m. President Robb Green began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Breakfast Sponsor
Suz Cookie Jar Rescue was the breakfast sponsor for April. The business, now a full-fledged bakery, will celebrate their one-year anniversary on April 29 with food trucks, vendors and music.
People’s Choice Awards
Green read the winners of the People’s Choice Awards from The Flume.
Commissioner’s Update
Dick Elsner gave the Commissioner’s Update.
The Park County District Attorney has been sanctioned by a judge and there are potential charges pending.
The county will undergo re-districting. There is a law that there cannot be a greater than 5% difference between the population of the smallest and largest district. Information regarding re-districting will be posted on the county’s website.
The Road and Bridge Department is undergoing a re-organization.
Highway 24 will be closed for three weeks beginning April 17 from Antero Junction and Hartsel due to bridge work.
Affordable housing continues to be a consideration in Park County. There is a Senate bill that will require municipalities to have multi-family units. In Bailey, there are ten acres by Will-O-Wisp that can be developed. The land could go to a non-profit developer. The developer would own the land and the resident would own the house. Elsner looks at this as a “workforce housing” option for people who work in Park County, such as teachers and deputies.
“We want them to live and work here so they are involved in the community and stay,” stated Elsner.
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District
Fire Chief Ben Mulligan reported the district has received a grant that will cover 100% of salaries for mitigation and chipping.
The department will help any resident with creating a defensible space on their property.
The department is working on Land and Water Trust in regards to the Platte Canyon School District property on Rosalie Road.
The mitigation project at Tomahawk Ranch is nearly complete, after three years of work.
The Prevention and Inspection program is up and running with many businesses requesting inspections.
Wildland fire season is in full force. There was a prescribed burn scheduled near Harris Park, but that has been cancelled. The department is working closely with the federal agency on prescribed burns. Other firefighters are training throughout the country, and they are sending engines where needed. A unit assisted in the 403 Fire which is now at 88% containment.
The department purchased a new ambulance for $250,000, with $97,000 being covered by grant money.
There will be personal evacuation planning at the fire station over two Saturdays. Every participant will leave the training with their own personal evacuation plan. The department is working on an application with real-time instructions during an evacuation.
The department is adding volunteers. Mulligan reported that most volunteers want a job. They get training, then move on to a job.
There will be three new paramedics added, to be in the station in Harris Park.
Mulligan recently went to a training on electric vehicles where he learned concerns regarding entrapment during an accident due to autolock on the vehicles.
Platte Canyon School District Re-1
Superintendent Mike Schmidt explained the new FAQ format on the district website regarding the four-day academic week that will begin for the 2023-24 school year.
Renovation for the preschool is in the design stage.
The district is waiting on the legal team to complete a review of the bidding process for the Rosalie property before that property is open for bids. Bidding has been opened since this meeting.
The school board will host a work session on April 24 for the community to learn about the master planning process.
Homeowners Insurance
Gail Crawford of Crow Hill Insurance gave a very informative presentation on homeowners insurance. Crow Hill Insurance, open since 1982, is an independent agency that works with many companies.
Crawford explained that this is a hard market now for all insurance. Homeowners in high wildfire areas are finding insurance extremely difficult to buy as a new homeowner or as a renewal.
The Marshall fire, where over 1,000 homes burned, “made the pendulum swing.” Many of the homeowners in the Marshall fire were under- insured. A homeowner should estimate $250/square foot insured for replacement.
Colorado is a “shared state,” which means that any insurance catastrophe in the state is shared by everyone. The insurance costs in Bailey are even impacted by a hailstorm on the plains.
Insurance companies are raising renewal rates as high as 10 percent a year over multiple years to get up to a true replacement cost on the home. Agents are doing the best they can to determine your home has adequate dwelling coverage. A dwelling extension on your policy should be considered to help in the case your home is a total loss in a fire and you have to rebuild. Some people are seeing a 30-50 percent increase on renewal insurance.
Cost of insurance is also increasing due to increased cost of supplies and labor that impact the price of a rebuild. Each company has created a wildfire map that considers the slope of your property and even the mitigation status of properties around your home.
Some companies are pulling out of Colorado. Crawford warned against discounted insurance companies. “They will often accept you as a client, then drop you after an inspection,” said Crawford.
Any resident that has a complaint about their insurance can call the Colorado Division of Insurance Regulatory Agency at 303-894-7490 or file a complaint at doi.co.gov or dora_insurance@state.co.us.
Chances Scholarship
Vivian Rosso, Chair of the Chances Scholarship, gave an update on the scholarship.
Health Service District
Commissioner Dick Elsner and Mary Anne Wesoloski from Seniors Alliance of Park County gave a presentation on a proposed Health Service District. The District would lease space in the Platte Canyon area to a doctor for health services. There is already a Health Service District in Fairplay, which passed with 73% of the vote.
“I lived here for five years and just got into Conifer Medical Center,” said Wesoloski. “Ten thousand people live in the district’s area and need this. Many seniors can’t get transportation to go to the doctor.”
The Colorado ratio of people to a doctor is 1,200 people for one doctor. The Park County ratio is 3,700 people to one doctor.
Mental health issues are another reason the district is needed. The suicide rate in 2.5 times higher in Park County than the state rate.
Elsner and Wisoloski are currently in need of five volunteers to serve on the Board of Directors to get the district started.
Two commissioners are needed to create the district. Once approved, the board will have to propose a sales tax of one percent on the ballot in November. One chamber member commented, “A one percent sales tax is cheaper than gas to drive to Conifer.”
Members updates
Chamber members gave updates on their businesses.
