Summer is the time for winter chores. Call the Park County Senior Coalition today for your firewood delivery and stacking, chimney sweeping and other chores to set you up for winter success.
Skip that doctor’s appointment during bad weather? Book your appointment this summer and call or stop in to the Park County Senior Coalition to learn about receiving mileage reimbursement for your travel. We can also offer mileage reimbursement for seniors to be driven to vaccine appointments.
Wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and other medical devices are available for loan at the Senior’s Alliance of Platte Canyon in Bailey. No cost and available to all Park County seniors. Please call 720-385-8300
Upcoming event: Park County Senior Coalition Meet and Greet. Join us for lunch, refreshments, and raffle prizes in Lake George. Come meet our staff and board of directors, and learn about the services we have available. It will be Thursday, June 17, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Lake George Community Park. Hope to see you there.
Coming soon: PCSC Newsletters, summer senior trips and frozen meals
Our Mission
Park County Senior Coalition’s mission is to help seniors 60 and over to maintain the highest quality of life by remaining in their homes as long as they wish and are able.
Stop in: PCSC Office, 825 Clark Street, Suite C, Fairplay. Call: 719-836-4157, email: scofpc@parkco.us.
