DENVER, CO - Governor Polis today signed two bills into law to increase flexibility in the housing affordability programs approved by voters by the passage of Proposition 123 and improve local governments’ ability to hold short-term rentals to local rules and regulations. 

 “Communities throughout Colorado are facing a housing affordability crisis, and these new laws will offer local communities the tools they need to make it easier to call Colorado home,” said Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, sponsor of HB23-1304 and HB23-1287. “These laws provide towns and cities, especially those in our rural mountain towns, the flexibility they need to implement the affordable housing programs voters created with Proposition 123. We’re also strengthening transparency and compliance with local regulations of short term rentals to help ease some of the impact these properties are having on those living in our rural resort communities year round. I’m proud to deliver legislation that will help alleviate the high cost of housing for Coloradans from the Front Range to the Western Slope.” 

