Park County, CO - An intersection improvement project is underway at the US 285/CO 9 intersection involving road widening to accommodate additional traffic lanes, new signals, and sidewalks.
The project involves no lane closures during the day – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on US 285 and CO 9. However, drivers should anticipate narrowed and shifting traffic lanes and a reduced speed limit.
Lane closures are scheduled at night, with flaggers alternating one lane of traffic through the work zone during the following hours:
• Sundays 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday
• Monday through Thursday – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Delays up to 10 minutes can be expected
According to Colorado Department of Transportation, when complete, the reconstructed intersection and new bridge will improve traffic flow in and out of Fairplay, and increase safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. New ADA ramps will provide additional accessibility to various locations in Fairplay and Alma.
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this construction period. Your safety and the smooth operation of the roadway are our top priorities. Please plan your travel accordingly and exercise caution when navigating through the construction zone.
Please read the full notice here https://www.codot.gov/news/2023/june/highway-285-9-intersection-project-begins and project information here: www.codot.gov/projects/us285-co9intersection/about.
