Join the Park County Historical Society Tour to the Rocky Mountain Land Library and Garos/Guiraud’s.
The Park County Historical Society will take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Land Library (www.landlibrary.org/), located near Garo’s/Guiraud’s on Highway 9, between Fairplay and Hartsel, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
It is highly recommended to carpool from either Bailey or Fairplay. We will meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at 9:45 a.m. and will head to The South Park Recreation Center, located on the west side of U.S. Highway 285 on County Road 3, as you approach Fairplay at approximately 10:30 a.m. From there, we will drive south on Highway 285 to the Highway 9 South turn-off and go directly to the Rocky Mountain Land Library, which is just before the Highway 24 turnoff. The RMLL is a residential land-study center for the southern Rockies.
We will also tour the townsite of Garo (sometimes spelled Garos), a former stop on the Denver South Park and Pacific RR. Garo was named after the Guiraud family, pioneer to the area. The Buffalo Peaks ranch was started in 1862, 17 years before the railroad arrived in Garos. The spelling was Americanized, after the store there, which was run by the Turner family.
Call 303-838-7740 for more info.
