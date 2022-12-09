Silent auction

Seen here at the silent auction at the guffey library are Peg Larson, friends of the Guffey Library, and Rebecca Killam.

 (Photo by Flip Boettcher/The Flume)

December in Guffey is proving to be a busy time. To kick things off, the last day of the month-long silent auction at the library was December 3. The auction was hosted by the Friends of the Guffey Library as a fundraiser and the Friends provided homemade goodies and refreshments for the closing bids and buying day. The auction started in November, and people could come into the library and bid on items; or pay the higher “buy it now” price and take the item home. All items were donated by the community.

Dec. 4, The Bakery was offering a holiday painting class taught by Dana Peters, who was the Flume’s artist of the month several weeks ago and Bakery owner; and there will be a “Cookie Decorating Extravaganza” Dec. 11 from noon – 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.