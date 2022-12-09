December in Guffey is proving to be a busy time. To kick things off, the last day of the month-long silent auction at the library was December 3. The auction was hosted by the Friends of the Guffey Library as a fundraiser and the Friends provided homemade goodies and refreshments for the closing bids and buying day. The auction started in November, and people could come into the library and bid on items; or pay the higher “buy it now” price and take the item home. All items were donated by the community.
Dec. 4, The Bakery was offering a holiday painting class taught by Dana Peters, who was the Flume’s artist of the month several weeks ago and Bakery owner; and there will be a “Cookie Decorating Extravaganza” Dec. 11 from noon – 2 p.m.
The Bakery will be hosting Santa’s Workshop for the Guffey Community Charter School students Dec. 15 in the morning. The students get to “shop” for gifts for their family and loved ones from items donated by the community. Then Santa’s elves wrap the presents for the students to take home.
In the afternoon of Dec. 15, the school will be presenting their Winter Program with Santa making a surprise visit after the program. Santa will be handing out toys provided by Toys for Tots to all the students and children in attendance. Dec. 15 is also the last day of school until after the New Year.
There will be a HO-HO-Hoe Down Christmas Party at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge Dec. 17.
To wrap the month up, The Bakery will be having a New Year’s Eve Prime Rib Dinner and Party – reservations are required.
Happy and safe holidays to all and to all a good night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.