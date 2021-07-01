Boyd Brookhart started finding and collecting rocks as a young boy and is now living his dream of having his own shop, Native Vibrations in Bailey. Brookhart is the July artist of the month for Park County Creative Alliance.
Brookhart is a Colorado native, born in 1970 in Rocky Ford as a fifth or sixth generation Coloradan. In 1975, his family moved to Aurora where his father taught biology. He accompanied his father on several hunts for arrowheads, rocks and gems. He would sell some of his rocks to neighbors for 25 or 50 cents apiece.
Brookhart graduated Aurora Central High School in 1988 and attended Metro State College for two years. He studied basic education courses but decided not to continue. He worked mostly in retail management and then had his own DJ business for 15 years, mostly doing weddings and parties.
He continued searching for rocks and went on mining expeditions in the mountains and ended up moving to Fairplay. On one such mining trip in Harris Park, he stopped at a rock shop, Pangaea, in Bailey, to sell some of his rocks. To his surprise, the owner told him he was selling the shop. After a bit of negotiations, Brookhart found himself the owner of his very own rock shop.
He named it Native Vibrations and began to fashion wire wrap jewelry from stones he had collected. He can repair most kinds of jewelry. He can create jewelry from rocks in his shop or from those people bring to him. He also sculpts trees from wires and uses gemstones for leaves, which have become very popular items.
Brookhart also carries creations from other local artists. He believes in helping local artists and giving them a platform to display their work.
Native Vibrations is full of many unique and interesting items from local artists to fascinating international imports.
Native Vibrations is at 33 County Road 68 in Bailey. Brookhart boasts sales of crystals, art, gifts, clothing, CBD, candles, glass, soaps and much more. The store is open most days 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can visit the website, https://nativevibrations.square.site/, or find Native Vibrations on Facebook. Better yet, drop by and see his beautiful and unique rock specimens and browse his store’s diverse and unique inventory.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so many more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org.
