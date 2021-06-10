Park County Historical Society hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Saturday, May 29 at McGraw Memorial Park, located at 39 County Road 68 in Bailey, behind Rustic Station Restaurant.
Volunteers were served hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks in appreciation of their volunteer work at McGraw Memorial Park. “Our funds are down due to COVID,” stated member Sue Glenn. One big project that was stalled due to COVID was an irrigation system for the park. “We have most of the supplies and an irrigation specialist willing to volunteer his time,” stated Glenn. “We need a grant writer to help us.”
There are many other volunteer jobs available to community members including the following:
Host buildings or lead tours on Sundays.
Complete handyman repairs.
Paint the Glen-Isle Way Station.
Maintain building displays, presentation area and the kitchenette in the Annex.
Water, mow and weed wack.
Clean the cabins, take out trash or clean bathrooms.
Maintain the trails on Morrow Mountain.
Lead nature hikes.
Move the ice planner and attach it to the foundation timbers.
Preserve the Barnett Cabin.
Prepare for Bailey Day on Friday, June 18.
Help on Bailey Day with hosting buildings, wear period clothing, sell ice cream or restock ice cream.
Play acoustic music for Bailey Day in the park and at other events.
A person does not have to be a PCHS member to volunteer. Anyone can become a member of the Park County Historical Society for a very reasonable cost. A student k-12 can join for just $5; a senior age 65 plus can join for just $15; an individual costs $20; family membership is $35; and a Lifetime membership is $250.
For more information on joining or volunteering visit www.parkcountyhistory.com The Park County Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
