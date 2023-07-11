Representative Julie McCluskie has announced a Virtual Seniors Town Hall on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
You will hear from three directors from the area Agency on Aging.
You will learn about resources in Park County from The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon.
You will hear legislative updates and resources for seniors.
You will be able to ask question.
Register at bit.ly/HD13seniorsTH
