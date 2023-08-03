What would I do if I were County Commissioner for a day? Well, that’s easy! I’d cure cancer, create world peace, and make sure every lost puppy finds a good home! Who wouldn’t? Or maybe, by looking under all the carpets, I could find that extra million dollars Dave Wissel assured us is available to fund our Sheriff’s office.
Okay, seriously… well, seriously, that’s all I’ve got. Because the job of County Commissioner isn’t about what can be done in a day. It’s about the long view. Not a day. Not a year. Not even a four-year term. As a Commissioner, I’d spend every day considering the impact of my actions over the next decade.
So maybe that’s a better question: not “what would you do if you were Commissioner for a day?” but “what would you do every day that you were Commissioner?” I’d remember my high school civics classes (yeah… when I was in high school that was still a thing). I’d remember what it means to be an elected representative. It means representing all of my constituency… not just the ones who voted for me. It means placing the good of the County and the residents whom I represent above my personal views and above the views of any political party. That’s an understanding of representative democracy that is all too often forgotten or ignored these days, at all levels of government. But as an Unaffiliated voter, and an Unaffiliated representative, a true independent, I would be in a better position than many to avoid party biases and party pressure. Not that we don’t have partisan representatives who understand their role… but we see far too many who largely ignore the approximately 50% of their constituency who didn’t vote for them.
What else would I do every day as Commissioner? I’d work to forge, maintain, and extend relationships with our representatives higher up the ladder. We are fortunate that, for the first time in years, we have state and federal level representatives who know where Park County is, who visit us in Park County, who can and do advocate for funds and services and laws that will benefit Park County. And key to developing those resources is a positive working relationship between County, State, and Federal leaders.
Finally, the lesson that I’ve learned from years on the Guffey School Board: the primary role of a board is to govern, not to manage. Micromanagement will kill any organization, from the tiniest to entire governments. As a Commissioner, I would focus every day on the big picture, on the ends more than the means. We’ve elected others who deal with the means (like the Treasurer and the Clerk). And the BOCC hires or oversees the hiring of many experts in many areas, who do not need to be told how to do their jobs, only what the goals are.
Our county will move ahead given Commissioners who don’t think in terms of one day, but of one day at a time, who keep their attention on the best interests of everyone, and who just make things a tiny bit better every day. Day after day.
