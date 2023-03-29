Bailey businesses are doing well and are re-investing money into the community. Bailey business owners are an enthusiastic group committed to the community and its citizens with programs such as Cowboy Christmas, Small Business Saturday, Bailey Days and 80421 Day. Business owners in Bailey work with Colorado Department of Transportation to make the town safer, give back with Chances Scholarship and support nonprofits.
Historically, many buildings in downtown Bailey have been owned by one family who has rented the spaces to businesses. That dynamic is changing with many business owners purchasing their buildings in the last year, re-investing in the community.
Jim Myers, owner of Sasquatch Outpost, bought his building. Craig and Mollie Hakes purchased the building where their business, Rosalie’s Market, is located. Tim Gregg bought the Rustic Station for his new restaurant, The Smiling Pig. Chimney Doctors owner Matt Dambrosky has had his business in the same space for many years and purchased the building himself within the last year. Mark Linne’ built the new Delwood Liquors and the Bailey Secure Self-Storage.
Two additional businesses are waiting on permits to open. John Goldsmith purchased a building in Rustic Square to house his new coffee shop. Delwood Square has been purchased with a new restaurant, Bugling Bar, opening soon.
The total investments for these businesses come to $3,737,000 for the last year alone.
Additionally, Glen-Isle has brought Bailey to national attention as their presence grows by being the Grand Prize for Wheel of Fortune several times.
Other businesses such as Platte River Outfitters and Two Bridges Lodge support hikers on the Colorado Trail, bringing additional business to Bailey.
“People are investing in the community,” said PCCC President Robb Green. “If we had more commercial properties we could grow.”
Currently the buildings housing Dynamic Properties and Giggling Goat are the only commercial properties for sale in Bailey. There are some lots available for building.
Anyone hoping to open a business in Bailey must have a name registered with the State of Colorado and the necessary licenses for the type of business they want to operate, which may include liquor, food or refrigeration licenses. Zoning is another issue to be considered.
Many small towns throughout the United States are blighted with closed-down and boarded-up business buildings. Those who live in Bailey are fortunate that this is not the case here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.