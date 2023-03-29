The Sasquatch Outpost

The Sasquatch Outpost is only one of many buildings that have recently been purchased in Bailey. 

 (Photo by Marilyn Sturek/The Flume)

Bailey businesses are doing well and are re-investing money into the community. Bailey business owners are an enthusiastic group committed to the community and its citizens with programs such as Cowboy Christmas, Small Business Saturday, Bailey Days and 80421 Day. Business owners in Bailey work with Colorado Department of Transportation to make the town safer, give back with Chances Scholarship and support nonprofits.

Historically, many buildings in downtown Bailey have been owned by one family who has rented the spaces to businesses. That dynamic is changing with many business owners purchasing their buildings in the last year, re-investing in the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.