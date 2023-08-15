Park County — Work is underway to replace an 85-year-old bridge on CO 9, at the base of Hoosier Pass, north of Alma.
Located between County Road 6 and 4 (mile 71.5), the current bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The Colorado Department of Transportation is replacing it with an aluminum box culvert, including aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction, minimize traffic impacts, and maintain safety for the traveling public.
Traffic Impacts
August 15 – 18: Shoulder closures.
August 21 – September 6 (No weekend work or over Labor Day Weekend): Alternating single lane traffic during daylight hours.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, CO 9 will be closed to through traffic north of Alma, between County Road 6 and County Road 4. The closure continues until 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Detour route: Motorists will be required to use U.S. 24, CO 91 and I-70. Local residents still will be able to access their property.
Closing Highway 9 for seven days allows the contractor to get in and out of the area in minimum time, decreases project costs, impacts to wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns. Keeping the highway open would require approximately 90 days of one-lane, alternating traffic.
Prior to the closure, CDOT conducted outreach to various local agencies and organizations to receive approval for the closure. The project team has and will continue to coordinate with all impacted communities leading up to and during the closure.
Region 2 Bridge Bundle Project Information
Colorado is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up to date structures with life spans of 100 years.
The three rural highway corridors where structures are being replaced include:
Colorado Highway CO 9, U.S. Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 350
The importance of CO 9 Corridor (Mountain Region)
- Three structures to be reconstructed between Cañon City and Alma
- Provides vital access for residents and tourists to many of the recreation destinations in the Rocky Mountains, which is essential to supporting the rural tourist-based communities
- Major north/south corridor through the middle part of Colorado
- Alternate route for floods & fires, community evacuation route
- Five structures to be reconstructed between Florissant and Antero Junction
- Part of the National Highway System
- Provides route across the Rocky Mountains
- Vital economic corridor connecting front range communities to western slope communities
- One of only five major east/west routes that traverse all or most of the state
- Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
