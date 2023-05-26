The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 23 animal control calls, 2 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 2 Motor Assist calls, 10 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 56 traffic calls and 9 welfare check and 204 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 324 with the following arrests:

Gray Leann Abigayle from Cortez was arrested on May 18, 2023 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear and a warrant from Montezuma County. She is still in custody.

