The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 23 animal control calls, 2 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 2 Motor Assist calls, 10 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 56 traffic calls and 9 welfare check and 204 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 324 with the following arrests:
Gray Leann Abigayle from Cortez was arrested on May 18, 2023 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear and a warrant from Montezuma County. She is still in custody.
Hunter J. Bevier from Bailey was arrested on May 19. He was arrested on 2 charges of driving under restraint- alcohol. He was sentenced and is still in custody.
Brandon Richard Lee Bush from Bailey was arrested on May 15 for carrying a concealed weapon and 2 warrants from Jefferson County. He was released on bond on May 18..
Kaitlin Emma Dungan from Jefferson was arrested on May 17 for menacing –real/simulated weapon and domestic violence enhancer. She was released on May 18.
Cody Tyler Hurst from Silverthorne was arrested on May 19 for driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper mountain driving, registration – fictitious plate, no insurance-driver, marijuana paraphernalia – under 21. He was released on May 20.
Jessica Kreps from Denver was arrested on May 16 for controlled substance- possession sch 1, motor vehicle theft/agg 1st. She is still in custody.
Kylee Lee from Pine was arrested on May17 on a warrant from Park County. She was released on May 17.
Richelle Elise Pipenbrok from Vinita, OK was arrested on May 16 for harassment – strike/shove/kick and domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $1000 PR bond May 17..
Brian Gerardo Rodriguez Altamirano from Silverthorne on May19 for driving under the influence. He was released on May 19.
Tyler Donald Sanders from Alma was arrested on May 19 for alcohol-excessive alcohol content, driving under the influence, signaling violation, operated motor vehicle without proof of insurance, registration-fictitious plate. He was released on bond on May 19.
Ami Nicole Soleil from Alma was arrested on May 18 on a warrant from Park County. She was released on bond May 21.
Brian Sooter from Dallas, TX was arrested for 2nd degree assault – peace officer, criminal mischief, obstructing government operation, menacing, harassment. He was released on a $1000 PR bond May 17.
Nikolaus Josef Weiss from Fairplay was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving under the influence per se, no proof of insurance- failure to display, tail lamp violation. He was released on bond May 21.
