Platte Canyon High School celebrated scholarship awards May 16 in the Canyon Room.
Award Night celebrates and highlights the achievements of PCHS students throughout the year and commends students who have excelled across a broad range of school endeavors.
Scholarship donors are Bailey Outdoor Education Recreation Area (BOERA), Bootstraps, Burland Homeowners Association, Chances, Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) Mountain Rendevous Chapter, Nate Carrigan Scholarships Fund, Park County Democratic Party, Platte Canyon Community Partnership and Rotary Club of Conifer.
Colorado Speaker of the House, the Honorable Julie McCluskie, presented the $1,500 Park County Democratic Scholarship to Madisenne McAllister.
Sgt. David Escudero presented the Marine Athlete of the Year award to David Fouts. The United States Marine Corps recognizes that outstanding high school student-athletes often exhibit personality characteristics consistent with Marine Corps values. This includes self-discipline, excellence, competitiveness and overcoming challenges.
The Platte Canyon Senior/Frontier Senior Athlete of the Year award, presented by Johnna Bambrey, was earned by Kolton Brown. In football, Brown earned a four-year varsity letter, was team captain in 2022, received Honorable Mention All-Conference 2022, 2nd Team All-Conference Linebaker in 2021, and 1st Team All-Conference Offensive Line in 2021. In wrestling, Brown earned a four-year varsity letter, MVP 2023, Team captain 2022 and 2023, State Qualifier 2023 and 2nd Team All-Conference 2021 and 2023. In baseball, Brown earned a three-year varsity letter.
Johnna Bambrey and John Gerritsen presented the BOERA scholarship to Madi Ellis and Jackson Nieland.
For the Bootstraps Scholarship, Kelsey Smith presented Jeremiah Armstrong with the Benson Family Scholarship. Kassie Prewitt received the Bristlecone Scholarship, as well as the H Smithson Computer and Information Sciences Scholarship.
Debra Stephen presented the Burland Homeowners Association Scholarship to Jeremiah Armstrong.
The Chances Scholarships, presented by Vivian Rosso, were awarded to Grant Culpepper, Keegan Dambrosky, McKena Gual, Isabel Garcia and Camden Nortnik.
Hannah Hogsett was awarded the DAR Good Citizen Essay Award, presented by Dean Carlstrom.
Undersheriff Steve Spodyak presented the Nate Carrigan Memorial Scholarship to Jeremiah Armstrong and Madisenne McAllister.
The Judy Redline Service Award Scholarship, presented by Donna Peters, was awarded to Meghan Walker. The Rotary Club of Conifer Scholarship, presented by Nancy Woodson, was awarded to Isabel Garcia.
The 2022-2023 National Honor Society Senior members are Madi Ellis, Madisenne McAllister, Kassie Prewitt, Sophie Tresler and Dominik Winkler. Junior members are Madylin Conwell and Stella Kaulbach. Inductees are David Seaver, Isabela Klyse and
