It is now harder to get county commissioner meeting documents that, until recently, were posted with work session and meeting agendas.
For more than two and one half years, most agenda items had documents for each item attached to the agenda.
That changed starting in September when most items did not have documents attached. Items from the planning department did have documents posted.
When The Flume inquired about the change in policy, the answer was that it was a problem that the public had documents available to them before the commissioners had seen them.
This summer the commissioners started using a consent agenda for minutes and vouchers. Intergovernmental agreements, awarding bids for services and advisory board appointments were also added to the consent agenda.
According to CivicPlus, a consent agenda is for routine items that can be approved in one vote instead of a vote for each item. The goal is to save meeting time for those items that haven’t been discussed.
Consent agenda items usually include meeting minutes, financial reports, department and manager reports that do not need discussed, non-controversial issues that do not require debate and items previously discussed that need a vote, according to CivicPlus.
CivicPlus is an organization that helps local governments optimize digital interactions with citizens and local government staff, according to its website.
Besides minutes and approving vouchers for payment, the county commissioner consent agenda on Oct. 5 contained appointments to the library trustee board and awarding a bid for replacement of windows at several public works buildings throughout the county.
No verbal or written information was given, so The Flume can’t report on who was appointed as library trustees or who was awarded the bid for public works’ windows replacement and installation, scope of work, including number of buildings and windows or cost of the windows plus installation.
The Flume requested the meeting documents but did not receive a response before press time.
The preliminary 2022 budget was given to the county commissioners. No information regarding the 2022 budget was given except that a public hearing would be held Nov. 16 and the preliminary budget would be on the county web site at www.parkco.us/133/countybudget.
A summary sheet detailing the revenue, expenses, and fund balances across the various funds was not included. The total amount of the 2022 budget was not documented in the budget materials.
License withdrawal
The commissioners received an email from Jason Cranford, part owner of Holistical, LLC, that he and his partner Jonathan Franklin were withdrawing the license renewal applications for marijuana cultivation and infused product manufacturing.
Holistical’s first license was granted in 2013 and was in good standing until Covid-19 hit the county.
Cranford said at the May renewal hearing that the business closed for some time due to employees coming down with coronavirus.
At that meeting, Cranford said Holistical had paid back taxes owed to the state and asked for time to pay the county’s property taxes and excise taxes that the company owed.
The commissioners decided to give the company 90 days to develop a plan to pay the county taxes.
In August, Cranford said the company was in the process of selling the business. He asked for another month to complete the sale, transfer the license and pay the owed taxes, which the commissioners granted.
The email received Oct. 1 stated, that the County Manager Tom Eisenman and Planning Technician Louise Derengowski told him that the marijuana licensing ordinance did not allow a transfer of ownership when taxes were not paid.
The email stated all marijuana and equipment was removed from the premises and a final walk through of the property with county staff was scheduled.
Vouchers
Vouchers, rounded to the nearest $10, were approved for a total of $136,090.
The general fund spent $43,090 and public works spent $35,040.
Sales tax fund spent $19,920 and E-911 spent $18,010.
Human services spent $8,300 and the grant fund spent $6,140.
Fleet services spent $3,740; conservation trust spent $1,180 and the insurance fund spent $670.
