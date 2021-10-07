Forty acres southeast of Hartsel was rezoned from agricultural to commercial to allow a neighborhood scale church on the property. The county commissioners approved the rezoning Sept. 26.
The property has commercial property adjacent on the west, residential to the northwest and agricultural in all other directions.
It is bordered on the north by U.S. Highway 24 and by County Road 59 on the south. Entrance to the property is from CR 59.
Jim Anderson, a neighbor represented the owner, 3JE2B1, LLC, and manager Charles Klausner.
The 40 acre parcel was part of a 1,400 acre parcel that was divided using Senate Bill 35 rules that exempt divisions of 35 acres or more from subdivision regulations.
The 1,400 acre parcel was purchased from the Colorado East Bank and Trust in 2016.
In addition to a church, all the current programs can be moved so everything is on the lot. Programs include a food bank, firewood provider and a community garden.
Scott Dodge, Fairplay resident and realtor, said he was in favor of the rezoning because it was an excellent plan for today and the property has room to expand in the future.
“It’s a great addition to the town. Having a church there is a wonderful thing,” Commissioner Amy Mitchell said.
Roofing bid
Trinity Commercial Roofing was the only company to bid on replacing roofs on two county buildings.
The Colorado based and women owned company bid $51,000 and was awarded the bid to remove the shingle roofs and replace with a metal roof.
Cost for the Lake George substation was $34,000 for 27 total squares and 82 feet of ridge. A square is equal to 100 square feet.
Bailey Animal Control building will cost $17,000 for 13 total squares and 70 feet of ridge.
The bid also includes ice and water shield and a synthetic underlayment.
Short term rentals
During public comments, Dodge said the county had a backlog of short term rental license applications. Existing businesses had until March 2021 to apply for a license to operate.
Elsner said that as long as an owner had applied for a license, they could operate as long as they were in compliance with the ordinance.
County Manager Tom Eisenman said the county had received 263 applications and 163 had been issued a license.
There was discussion regarding the Dominion voting machines. The issue was raised by a lady named Tracey. The Flume did not catch her name. Her biggest concern was that the voting software was connected to the state office by internet and that made them vulnerable to fraud.
She asked the county to complete a forensic audit.
Richard Elsner said the machines used in Park County had been confirmed as accurate. Other Colorado counties also confirmed the voting machines worked correctly. Elsner said the county wasn’t completing an audit, but if she wanted to pay for one, she could audit the election results.
Mitchell said the Arizona audit proved the software is connected to the internet and they found errors in voting rolls. She supported completing an forensic audit.
Elsner said there is a difference between being connected and communications.
Elsner said and Clerk Debra Green confirmed that clerks can’t delete voter files without documentation such as a death certificate or mail showing one had moved from the county.
Green reminded the commissioners that all elected officials in the county were elected using the same machines that some were claiming are inaccurate.
Greene explained that all Colorado counties and the state do a risk limiting audit after each the election to determine if the count was accurate.
Greene asked the lady to sign up as an election judge then she could learn the procedures used by counties in Colorado, both during and after an election.
Vouchers
Vouchers were approved in the amount of $77, 200 with the general fund spending $52,300.
