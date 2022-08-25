Fall is a magical time in Colorado, and a time when hundreds of people flock to Park County to view the vistas and the changing colors. This year, Park County Creative Alliance is presenting a special “Art Adventuring” weekend, Sept. 16-18.
The fun begins Friday evening, Sept. 16, at the American Legion Hall (601 Clark St.) in Fairplay, where they will be hosting their famous “Arty Party” from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be food, music and camaraderie.
There will be a silent and live auction of many quality items including the well-known Arty Car. This unique one-of-a-kind car has been seen in various parts of Park County at many events and is decorated by some wonderful and talented artists.
Visitors will also have the first look at some of the murals that have been created by PCCA artists for the Town of Alma as part of the “History Inspiring Art” program.
On Saturday and Sunday, Park County will be briming with talented artists and a variety of galleries that will be participating in a county-wide Open House. The galleries will be offering a variety of reception specials which may include demonstrations, refreshments and/or live music.
“These galleries are listed on our ‘Art Adventuring in Park County’ map, which can be picked up at various locations throughout Park County,” says President Ann Lukacs. “This Open House and the Map is part of our vision to Unite Park County Through the Arts,” she added.
In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, everyone is invited to join them on two of Park County’s beautiful mountain passes for the annual “Pass Notes” event. On Saturday, they will be at Hoosier Pass and on Sunday on Wilkerson Pass. There visitors can observe plein-air artists as they capture the vistas while listening to the music of talented musicians. Mother Nature is providing the color.
Make plans to view the aspens and join in these various free activities around Park County. Bring your guitar, camera and easel and let the natural beauty ignite your own creativity. As you travel through Park County, you will discover and meet many talented artists, enjoy some mountain hospitality, and have the opportunity to take home an original piece of art. What a great way to spend the weekend!
This is the annual fundraiser event, and they are looking forward to seeing their many supporters and those interested in PCCA. For more information, visit the website: www.parkcreates.org or email info@parkcreates.org. You can also follow PCCA on Facebook and Instagram.
