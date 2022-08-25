The Fairplay campus of Park County School District PE-2 welcomed back its elementary, middle, and high school students Aug. 17.
The first day of school was filled with pep rallies, fun reunions, introductions and smiling faces.
Edith Teter Elementary School started its morning with an all-school assembly welcoming new and returning students back to campus.
South Park High School Principal Kevin Sellers spoke to middle and high school students at their pep rally, giving a warm welcome, introducing new and returning staff and reviewing school rules.
Cheerleaders and the school mascot kicked off the year with amazing school spirit.
“It’s been great to have everyone back to school,” said Laurel Dumas, Edith Teter Elementary School Principal. “Students are excited to see their friends and meet their new teachers. We have five new staff members this year, though they have a great amount of experience they bring with them. We have three new classroom teachers, Ana Pankow, Elizabeth Normington and Kenna Haase; a new Special Education teacher, Charles Anderson; and a new school counselor, Britney Schroeder. The energy at Edith Teter is extremely high, and positive -- it’s going to be a great year.”
Sellers shared those sentiments. “We are very excited about the beginning of the new school year,” Sellers said. “This year we have started a Career and Technology Education (CTE) Program, and we will begin the program by offering Auto Mechanics, Building Trades Construction, Biomedical Science and Agriculture.”
Seven new staff members were also welcomed to SPHS:
-Erin Ventura: Career and Technology (CTE) Coordinator
-Benita Bintz: 6th Grade ELA/Science/Intervention Instruction
-Tara Noland, 7th/8th Grades, ELA
-Jessica Paugh, SSN Specialist
-Viviana Esparza, High School and Middle School PE/Health
-Elena Doyle, High School ELA
-Trisha Haner, High School Paraprofessional
Important dates to remember include: Homecoming, Sept. 6-9; Orientation, and ETE Orientation Night, Sept. 14.
