Have you ever wondered about the prehistoric culture of South Park and our shared heritage? A good place to start exploring, as well as having a fun day, would be to attend the upcoming Archaeology Day in South Park on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., held on the lawn outside the old courthouse in Fairplay. The event is free and open to the public – No pets please.
Over 300 people attended last year’s event, including locals, out of state people and even a family from Lithuania.
This year’s exhibits will include: a flint knapper, demonstrating how stone was worked into tools; land spear points used for hunting, hide and food processing; an erupting volcano showing how lava cooled to form obsidian, which was used for knapping to make sharp points and tool blades; examples of flint knapped stone attached to antlers; spears and artifacts used in food and hide processing; a tipi with story time for kids; a digital lesson featuring stone tools from around the world showing similarities and differences between cultures and how our shared heritage and archaeology connects us globally; atlatl spear throwing, which will test your skill; and much more.
An atlatl is a spear throwing tool, and last year very few people could hit a target 30 feet away, showing how hard our ancestors worked to provide their food.
The event is sponsored by the South Park Site Stewards (SPSS) and the South Park National Heritage Area (SPNHA). The SPSS find, map, monitor and take care of archaeology sites in South Park.
Archaeology Day is a very educational, interesting and fun day for South Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.