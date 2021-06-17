The Boys and Girls Clubs of the High Rockies has a busy summer scheduled for students in Bailey and Fairplay. Both clubs will have some academic programming which includes 45 minutes each day of reading, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) activities, and learning about occupational trades.
Conifer Counseling will have a mental health provider at each club two to three times each week working on mental resilience with the students. Director Amy Carman stated, “We felt this was an important piece of the program for these kids coming out of the pandemic.”
The Bailey Club will swim twice each week, play disc golf, hike and go out on a field trip once each week. Field trips for the Bailey Club will include Lifekour Academy, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Kidspace, Denver Aquarium, Boondocks, South Park City Museum, Urban Air and Pirates Cove.
The Fairplay Club will have a similar schedule with field trips to include the Great Sand Dunes and outdoor destinations closer to Fairplay.
Fees cover 6% of the costs to run Boys and Girls Clubs of the High Rockies. Park County Department of Human Services provides scholarships for 70% of those attending the clubs. Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee will have a raffle at their Bailey Day booth to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the High Rockies.
Both clubs currently have filled their enrollment with 63 students in Bailey and 45 students in Fairplay. Students at each club are divided by age groups. Families interested in enrolling can go by each club and get on a wait list.
The Bailey Club, located at Deer Creek Elementary, operates from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Fairplay Club, located at the Boys and Girls Club building in Fairplay, operates from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.