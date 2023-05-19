David Seaver organized fellow scouts from Troop 238 in Bailey to complete a boardwalk over a muddy area at McGraw Park, May 7. This is one of the largest projects an Eagle Scout candidate has done. Close to 20 fellow scouts with supporting parents took two Sundays to build the boardwalk near the beginning of the two miles of trails on Morrow Mountain.
Seaver came up with the idea in July 2022 and ran it by Jim Glenn of the Park County Historical Society (PCHS). The board liked the idea a lot, so David began planning the location, construction and materials needed. He found close to $2,000 in donations to build the boardwalk.
Troop 238 Scoutmaster Steve Saleny and former Scoutmaster Paul Long, along with many parents, came to support this project which included concrete footers, framing, decking, sealing, trimming overgrowth and hauling. Refreshments were supplied by many.
Seeing the finished product, PCHS Treasurer Jim Sapp noted, “I can hardly believe it. What a great project done by some outstanding young men. A credit to the community. Well done, scouts.”
Often individual scouts have participated in multiple projects as they progress through high school.
Troop 238 has made outstanding improvements to McGraw Park the last seven years:
2016 - Robert Anderson Project - two paths using 1.5 tons of flagstone between way station and footbridge.
2017 - Tim Long Project - two picnic tables and refurbished another, installed high on the trail.
2018 - Chris Long Project - three benches along the trails on Morrow Mountain.
2021 - Ben Hatz Project - planter with topsoil for the front of the Heritage Center
2023 - David Seaver Project - boardwalk on trail.
The park is fortunate to have the help of the scouts.
