 David Seaver organized fellow scouts from Troop 238 in Bailey to complete a boardwalk over a muddy area at McGraw Park, May 7. This is one of the largest projects an Eagle Scout candidate has done.  Close to 20 fellow scouts with supporting parents took two Sundays to build the boardwalk near the beginning of the two miles of trails on Morrow Mountain.   

Seaver came up with the idea in July 2022 and ran it by Jim Glenn of the Park County Historical Society (PCHS). The board liked the idea a lot, so David began planning the location, construction and materials needed. He found close to $2,000 in donations to build the boardwalk.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.