NEWS RELEASE
Remembering Maggie Long
Release sent on behalf of the Park County Sheriff’s Office
November 30, 2022 – CBI – Park County, CO – The Park County Sheriff’s Office honors and remembers murder victim Maggie Long on the five-year anniversary of her death. Long, a high school senior from Bailey, Colorado, was found murdered in her home on December 1, 2017.
“While the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and our state and federal partners have never stopped the search for the people responsible for Maggie’s death, we renew our commitment to her family and the Bailey community on this somber anniversary—and beyond—in our quest for justice in this case,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.
From the family of Maggie Long: “Maggie deserves justice. She was an irreplaceable, innocent soul with a majestic presence. She brought a joy to our family, her friends, and her community that will never be forgotten. Five years ago, she was horrifically murdered. We have endured an active investigation while processing the loss of our beloved Maggie.
Our hope is that someone with information will come forward so those responsible for Maggie’s death will be apprehended and held accountable. No other family should have to suffer such senseless loss. Please help us attain justice and honor Maggie’s infectious spirit and zest for life. We want her legacy to not be overshadowed by tragedy. Help us restore Maggie’s optimistic and loving image to the forefront of our memories.”
A $75,000 reward is being offered in this case on behalf of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Maggie Long’s family, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maggie Long Task Force tip line at (303) 239-4243 or email: maggie.long.tips@state.co.us. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.
To date, there have been 237 tips reported in Maggie’s case.
“Someone has that key piece of information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for Maggie’s murder,” said Sheriff McGraw. “We ask that people be bold and come forward to share what they know to help us solve this case.”
The Maggie Long Task Force believes at least three men were directly involved in Maggie’s murder. Based on their investigation, the Task Force believes these suspects spent a significant amount of time in the house with Maggie Long on December 1, 2017.
On Dec. 1, 2022, members of the Maggie Long Task Force worked throughout the Bailey community to share flyers in an effort to garner tips and new information in the case. Meanwhile, postcards with information about Maggie will be sent to Bailey residents, and stickers will be provided to businesses that would like to participate in sharing information about this case with their customers.
