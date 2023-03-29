New positions

Inspection Chief Jim Moon and Lucas Robinson, Fire Inspection Lieutenant, are excited to begin their new positions in the Fire Inspection Division of the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. 

 (Photo by Marilyn Sturek/The Flume)

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District has a new division within the department devoted to fire inspections. 

“The purpose of the new division is to provide community education and engagement for building protection and life safety,” explained Jim Moon, Fire Inspections Chief.

