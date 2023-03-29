The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District has a new division within the department devoted to fire inspections.
“The purpose of the new division is to provide community education and engagement for building protection and life safety,” explained Jim Moon, Fire Inspections Chief.
Businesses in PCFPD previously had fire inspections completed by shift officers with a purpose to provide firefighter familiarity with the buildings. Those types of inspections will continue.
The new division will be involved with public education in the schools and homeowners’ associations and include smoke detector education.
All businesses will have a fire and life safety inspection annually following International Fire Code. Some historic buildings will be grandfathered. There is no fee to the business owner. Chief Moon or Lucas Robinson, Fire Inspections Lieutenant, will notify a business of the inspection. A re-inspection will follow if needed, mostly for education on how to fix any issues that were found. Business owners will receive an electronic copy of their inspection for their files.
While Moon and Robinson continue to work on fire calls, they will be available to inspect houses and make mitigation inspections on request. If a homeowner needs assistance with their insurance, the new division can help with an inspection and will write a letter.
“Platte Canyon specs could be different from a neighbor fire department,” said Moon. “An insurance company will have even more stringent guidelines.”
“We want people to be as safe as possible, but enjoy the beauty of the mountains,” said Robinson.
Moon and Robinson bring years of experience to their new positions in the fire department. Moon started with the department as a volunteer and then as a member of the Board of Directors. He became employed by PCFPD in October. Robinson has served with PCFPD for 15 years.
The new Fire Inspections Division has their first inspection scheduled this week. With 126 businesses in the district, they will prioritize businesses to help the owners get their building safe.
“We are excited to get started,” stated Moon.
Anyone interested in having their business, home or property inspected can call PCFPD at 303-838-5853.
