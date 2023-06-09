The following is a press release from Colorado Preservation, Inc.:

Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) received an award from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to develop a subgrant program to support and stimulate historic preservation projects in Colorado’s rural historic downtowns (defined as a 2020 census population of 50,000 or less). Grant applications are now being accepted with approximately $612,000 expected to be awarded in 2023. Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $150,000.

