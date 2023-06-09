The following is a press release from Colorado Preservation, Inc.:
Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) received an award from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to develop a subgrant program to support and stimulate historic preservation projects in Colorado’s rural historic downtowns (defined as a 2020 census population of 50,000 or less). Grant applications are now being accepted with approximately $612,000 expected to be awarded in 2023. Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $150,000.
Eligible properties must be listed on the National Register or a contributing building within a National Register Historic District. Colorado’s rural National Register Historic Districts include, but are not limited to, Lake City, Silverton, Meeker, Saguache, Telluride, Ouray, Crested Butte, Trinidad, Monte Vista, Leadville, Victor and Salida. Buildings that are not officially listed on the National Register but are deemed eligible for listing are encouraged to apply if an official listing can be secured by the end of the grant period (2025).
“Colorado is one of only 10 states that received funding from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant in 2022. As Colorado’s statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization, CPI is pleased to provide subgrant funds that can support private property owners who have significant historic buildings. There remains a strong need for encouraging preservation and sparking revitalization in its rural communities where there remains a rich collection of nationally significant buildings in need of additional funding assistance. CPI’s subgrant program aims to broaden support and understanding for preservation by funding key projects that foster economic development and can serve as example projects supporting preservation in rural communities,” CPI Executive Director Jennifer Orrigo Charles said.
Private property owners, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities are eligible to apply between now and June 10, 2023. CPI anticipates a highly competitive application process in the awarding of the $612,000 to historic preservation projects in communities across Colorado. The goal of the grant program is to create a significant impact in
Colorado’s rural historic
Eligible projects include roof repair/replacement, structural repairs, foundation work, façade restoration or repair, window restoration or repair, door restoration or repair. Examples of façade improvements include removal of non-historical false fronts, repair or replacement of windows, doors, and cornices, repair or replacement of façade materials, repair of character-defining architectural features, masonry maintenance including tuck-pointing and gentle cleaning of and paint removal from brick (NOT power-washing of brick), exterior painting.
Applications will be reviewed by a Grant Review Committee and ranked for funding based on the project description, community impact, urgency of funding, effect on historic preservation ethic, and project location. Additional points will be given to projects tied to properties that are privately owned, projects tied to traditionally marginalized and underrepresented individuals/communities whether it be through a building’s history, current ownership, current use or anticipated future use.
All complete applications must be submitted to CPI by 5 p.m. on June 10, 2023, to be considered for funding. Applications may be submitted online or by mail (Attn: CPI Rural Revitalization Grant, 1420 Ogden St, Suite 104, Denver CO 80129).
