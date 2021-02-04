On a rare windless day last week in South Park, the North-West Fire Protection District conducted slash-burning on private property in the Foxtail Pines and Silverheels Ranch subdivisions. NWFPD offers this service at no charge to property owners during the winter months when their schedule and weather allows, providing there is sufficient snow fall in the surrounding area to pose no danger to other trees or structures.
Fire Captain Kyle Stamp noted that although the district also offers free chipping during the non-winter months, the burning has the advantage of accessing slash piles that their big chipper would be unable to reach. It is also less time-consuming and manual work for the firefighters.
The chipping and burning programs are services offered by NWFPD to help property owners mitigate wildfire danger. Contact Kyle Stamp at NWFPD at 719-836-3150, and check their website for more information and guidelines: www.nwfpd.org.
Considering the terrible fires in Colorado last summer and fall, it’s not too early to learn more about what you can do to protect your property. Look for the “Fire Wise Program” at www.nfpa.org/Public-Education for practical tips and advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.