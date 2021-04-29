“Spring Break trip was amazing,” Dave Czeiszperger exclaimed when asked if the trip to Lake Powell was a success. The Platte Canyon Yacht Club made the spring break trip to Lake Powell to get their boat in the water and practice for the SEVENTY48 race from Tacoma, Wash. to Port Townsend, Wash. on June 4.
The team arrived at Lake Powell on Thursday evening, March 25. The boat was pulled out of the trailer that evening. On Friday morning the team awoke to freezing rain, but still managed to successfully assemble the boat. Friday afternoon was a successful first paddle on Lake Powell, followed by four additional paddles. The longest paddle for the team was 30 miles.
The PC Yacht Club has had the wonderful experience of mentoring a rookie team from the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind this year. The Utah team arrived at Lake Powell on Friday afternoon with the epoxy on their boat still wet. Jackson Neiland and other members of the Platte Canyon team jumped right in to get the Utah boat assembled in three hours.
The new Utah boat, named “All Hands on Deck,” was christened on Saturday morning. Following the tradition of christening the boat that Platte Canyon built for their first season at Dana Point in 2019, the boat and team members were sprayed with sparkling cider. With the return to Utah, the boat will travel to the four Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind where students will paint their hand-prints on the boat.
The Platte Canyon team also completed paddling instructions on the beach for the Utah team. For one student with visual impairment, this required hand over hand instruction. The teams had additional time to spend together in the evenings, sitting around the campfire and singing songs.
On Thursday, April 9, Yacht Club members Jackson Neiland, Kegan Dambrosky, Tess Lozensky and Gavin Geiger were found silk screening T-shirts after school at Platte Canyon High School. The T-shirts for the Platte Canyon Disc Golf Team and Platte Canyon Yacht Club are part of the Yacht Club’s ongoing fundraising efforts.
There is now a documentary trailer on YouTube.com about the Yacht Club. The video can be found at “Street Credimus-Boat Building in Bailey, Colorado.” This is a short video made during the trip to Lake Powell that shows some amazing footage of the team paddling along, with some short interviews.
Chatfield State Park Ranger has approved the Yacht Club to practice at Chatfield Reservoir for the remainder of the year. The team will go to Chatfield several times a week for practice, including one overnight paddle.
