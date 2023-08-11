Bryan Lamont with Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently gave a presentation to the public about the size and health of wildlife herds in CPW wildlife Area 13, which runs from just north of Leadville and follows the Arkansas River south through Buena Vista and Salida, then turns east out to about Penrose.
Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager for Area 13, said about 10-12 employees cover the area, depending on time of year and what projects might be going on within Area 13.
Lamont said they track five herds of elk in the area, four of deer, three of pronghorn antelope and moose, six herds of bighorn sheep, two of mountain goats, three groups of bears and two of mountain lions. He said these were tracked using a variety of methods, including the annual winter helicopter surveys, bi- or tri-annual summer helicopter surveys, annual summer ground surveys, monitoring projects, observations by staff, hunter and public observers and results from harvest surveys.
The five elk herds within Area 13 are divided by their location: Collegiate, Buffalo Peaks, Eleven Mile, Sangre de Cristo and Grape Creek. The Collegiate and Grape Creek herds are within their population objective, while the other three are above their objective. The Eleven Mile herd is the largest in the area and is estimated to be about 4,800 elk, while Grape Creek is the smallest at around 2,700.
The four Area 13 deer herds are divided into Cottonwood Creek, Cripple Creek, Wet Mountain and Rampart areas. Lamont said all four herds are below population objective.
“This is not unique,” Lamont said. “We are seeing deer herds decrease all across the West, mainly due to wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease, however, is not as big of a deal for us as it is in other parts of the state.”
The largest deer herd, in the Wet Mountain area, is estimated to be a little over 13,500, while the Rampart area is the smallest, with about 3,700.
“We feel really good about the pronghorn, despite them losing a lot of their habitat,” Lamont said, stating that much of that habitat is becoming private, developed property.
The three herds of pronghorn are Collegiate, Wet Mountain and South Park. The Collegiate and South Park populations are both above objective, while the Wet Mountain, the largest herd in the area at about 2,500, is within its population objective goal.
While not often seen locally, there are three moose herds in Area 13, one in the Sawatch Range, one in South Park and one in the Pikes Peak area.
“We are finding that the moose are starting to expand out, and we have opened licenses on the Pikes Peak herd, which is great,” Lamont said.
The largest is in South Park, estimated at about 225, and is above the population objective. The Sawatch Range herd is at objective, while the Pikes Peak herd is below objective, with an estimate of about 80.
Bighorn sheep are divided into six herds: Buffalo Peaks, Pikes Peak, Arkansas Valley, Sangre de Cristo, Cochetopa Hills and the Collegiate Range herd. The Buffalo Peaks and Pikes Peak herds are both below their population objective, while the others are all within their goals. The smallest herd is the Cochetopa Hills herd with about 120, while the largest is the Collegiate Range with an estimated 380.
The two mountain goat herds are divided by north and south Collegiate Peaks areas, and both are within their population objectives, with the north having about 65 sheep and the south about 380.
The bear and mountain lion populations, Lamont said, are managed to metrics rather than population objectives, meaning they try to estimate how many animals exist in a 100-square-kilometer area, since both animals don’t herd like the others. Lamont said they also estimate the population by harvested animals, taking teeth to check for age and sex of the animal.
There are three areas of bears, the upper and middle Arkansas areas and the Sangre de Cristo area. The Arkansas areas have about seven to 10 bears per 100 square kilometers, with the upper area stable in population, while the middle Arkansas area is rated as stable but decreasing. The Sangre de Cristo area, which is estimated to be about 15-20 bears, is considered to be decreasing.
Both of the areas where they measure mountain lions, Lamont said, are considered stable and increasing. They are divided into the Upper Arkansas area and the Wet Mountain area and are estimated to be about three per 100 square kilometers, of about 125 mountain lions in the Upper Arkansas and about 150 in the Wet Mountain area.
All together, Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that statewide there are approximately 400,000 deer, 300,000 elk, 78,000 pronghorn antelope, 1,600 mountain goats, 7,000 bighorn sheep and 3,500 moose. They also estimate between 17,000 and 20,000 bears and 4,000 to 7,000 mountain lions.
