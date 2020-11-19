Park County has been extremely fortunate to have had fewer COVID-19 cases than many of its neighboring counties. But recently, cases have been on the rise and Park County health authorities have released the following information in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
There have been 169 COVID-19 cases reported in Park County, 48 of which are active, 118 patients released and three deaths as a result of the virus. “Active” means cases under investigation, in isolation or hospitalized. “Released” means cases which have been released from isolation or released from a hospital or other facility.
In response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Park County has moved to the next level of COVID risk. Details are in “COVID-19: Bracing for a second round,” starting on Page 1 of this week’s Flume.
Town of Fairplay
In addition to updates at the county level, the Town of Fairplay has also issued the following statement on its website, fairplayco.us:
“At the Town of Fairplay, we are keeping a very close eye on COVID-19, as the safety, health, and well-being of our community is a top priority. Our Board members are continuously briefed and aware of the evolving situation. The Town of Fairplay is following the direction of the experts, namely the CDC, CDPHE, and Park County Public health.
“We will continue to evaluate the spread of the virus and will update our plan as needed. This is a dynamic situation, and we will endeavor to continue to respond appropriately and inform our residents as new information is made available to us. At this time all Town of Fairplay facilities remain open to the public but individuals are encouraged to conduct business over the phone or online when possible. If you are feeling unwell and/or have any symptoms related to COVID-19 please do not enter Town facilities.
We urge all Fairplay residents to protect themselves with strong hygienic practices and to follow all directives from the Center for Disease Control, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Park County Public Health. As with any respiratory virus, people should continue to wash their hands frequently and cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to protect themselves and others.”
Visitors
Despite the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Park County remains open to visitors as of the time this publication was assembled. Park County health authorities are requesting that visitors and local residents utilize face coverings in public places and practice standard social distancing measures to protect themselves and others against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
