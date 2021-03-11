During the initial onset of COVID-19 in May of 2020, Mayor Frank Just patiently listened to a host of heartfelt arguments at a Fairplay Board of Trustees meeting regarding whether or not the Town should pass an emergency ordinance making protective face coverings mandatory.
What seemed like a simple enough question quickly grew more complicated, as the personal rights of citizens and business owners, as well as the perplexing issue of how to enforce such an ordinance, began to muddy the waters.
After the pros and cons had been passionately argued by seemingly everyone but the mayor, Just finally weighed in.
“We should play a role in educating the public, and we should have business owners’ backs if they request that their customers wear masks,” Just conceded. “But this type of ordinance creates more issues than it resolves. I’m not one who believes in writing a law for every transgression, and I’m not in favor of writing a law to offset a problem we don’t have.”
Just recommended that other alternatives be considered, and that signs, notices or banners be used to remind citizens that the Town of Fairplay supported the wearing of masks, and also supported the wishes of its businesses and business-owners.
Shortly thereafter, the motion for an emergency ordinance died an unceremonious death and the idea was scrapped without a single dissenting voice. In fact, when the motion was brought up for a vote, it failed for lack of a second and no vote was even required.
Just believes that common sense and an even temper go a long ways in solving everyday issues, and he also believes strongly in “speaking from the heart.” In his capacity as mayor, Just practices what he preaches with stunning effectiveness.
Just was born in Germany and was the son of a Vietnam and five-tour combat veteran. He moved often during his childhood. He spent much of his life in the Texas Panhandle before landing in Fairplay about 25 years ago.
Just was in the oil refinery business for many years, but today he owns a thriving construction business which specializes in the building of roads, bridges and walls, and also performs snow removal during the winter months.
“I also do consulting, and I have a broad engineering background, albeit no degree,” Just said.
Just and his wife Debi have two daughters, ages 47 and 43, respectively. The Justs have six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Their grandchildren range in age from 13 to 28, three of which are still teenagers.
Just and Debi have been married for 43 years.
About being mayor
Just has served as mayor of Fairplay since 2018. He is proud to be mayor of the town he loves, but he is even more proud of the Fairplay Town Board and Town staff members with whom he serves.
One example of the mayor’s high praise for his staff occurred during a speech before the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) about two years ago.
“I was making a presentation before DOLA and made the statement that the Town of Fairplay had the best Town Administrator (Tina Darrah) in the state of Colorado.” Just recalled. “People were shocked that I would say that, but I think it is the truth and reserve the right to express my opinion.”
As mayor, Just also reserves his right to ask that members of the Fairplay Town Board check their politics and personal agendas at the door before agreeing to serve as trustees.
“There is no room for personal agendas or politics in managing our town’s governmental affairs,” Just said. “This just isn’t the place for it. The board and staff are committed to keeping politics out of local government, and doing what’s right for the Town of Fairplay. There are no party lines, only people lines.”
A laser-like focus on what is best for the citizens of Fairplay, and heaping helpings of old-fashioned common sense, however, are welcomed and strongly encouraged.
Some of Just’s guiding principles as mayor are as follows: “When people entrust us with problems, issues or complaints, those things should be received with open ears and a shut mouth and should be treated as valid concerns. That’s what you do. And common sense is the most applicable thing you can apply to real world issues ... it’s an extremely useful tool.”
Just has also been instrumental as a unifier and consensus-builder during his time as mayor. When COVID-19 struck in March of 2020, he authored electronic messages to the community as a whole via the town’s website urging people to remain calm, to abide by the suggestions of health officials and to maintain the fighting spirit and optimism typical of Fairplay residents.
Like others in leadership positions throughout Park County, Just and his colleagues have had to make some difficult decisions as to what was best financially for the Town of Fairplay, and what was best for the health of its citizens.
When The Flume interviewed Just for an April 13 article entitled “State, local officials weigh economic loss against public health concerns,” Just said the following regarding the cancellation of summer events such as Burro Days, summer concerts and the annual Fourth of July celebration:
“We can find a way to make up for lost income due to the cancellation of these events,” Just said. “But when it comes to putting lives at risk, or doing something that poses as a health risk to the general public, we don’t have that luxury. I would hate to be a part of any decision that contributes to anything like that.”
Predictably, the vast majority, if not all of Fairplay-sponsored events were eventually cancelled in 2020.
When the South Park School District was embroiled in a bitter controversy over teachers salaries, Just showed up at school board meetings to urge patience and understanding on both sides.
“I try not to speak when I’m emotional,” Just said. “People were emotionally charged at that time, and when that’s the case sometimes we can’t deliver our message in a constructive way. I also wanted to say my peace about not putting kids out front on either side of the argument. Children should never be used in that way.”
The mayor says he is cautiously optimistic regarding the resumption of summer events in some capacity this year.
Many interests
Just is a man of many interests: Engineering and construction, Cajun cooking – and one that probably very few people in Fairplay are aware of – drag racing.
“I used to build dragsters,” Just said. “I built my wife and neighbor dragsters that were raced in five states. I also raced a 1966 Chevy Biscayne myself that was a 427, four-speed and I converted it into an automatic with 35 inches of rubber on the rear end.”
Just once covered a quarter-mile in 10.58 seconds at 131 miles per hour in that Chevy.
“The car I built for Debi was a 1972 Nova that was a fully street legal small block that ran 12.30s on street legal drag racing tires,” Just added.
Just also enjoys and happens to be incredibly capable in the art of Cajun cooking. In fact, Just cooks Cajun fixings for the entire community at the annual Mardi Gras celebration.
“I will never give you my recipe, but I’ll always give you my food,” Just said. “I have always had a passion for cooking. I cooked my first egg at the age of six. I have been a sausage-maker since the age of 14, and have been a chili champion, red and green, on multiple occasions. I learned from Cajuns themselves, and they are good teachers.”
When asked if there would be a make-up date since the Mardi Gras celebration was canceled this year due to COVID, the mayor went so far as to say “It looks promising.”
Q&A on various topics
When asked to comment about today’s visceral political climate and how we might get back to a more productive, respectful dialogue between those with differing opinions, Just said nobody can do it for us.
“We will all have to do that for ourselves by expanding our bubbles, putting our opinions aside and looking at issues as objectively as possible.,” Just said.
The mayor was also asked to comment on the periphery or secondary impacts of COVID-19.
“I think things like hunger, domestic violence and mental health issues were problems before COVID, but that COVID just brought those things out,” Just said. “This [COVID pandemic] is an educational for us all, and there is no way we could go through something like this without learning something.”
Two of Just’s grandchildren are of African American descent and attend school in Fairplay. The mayor was asked to describe the experience of raising, or helping to raise, African American children in an overwhelmingly white community.
“It has been a rodeo of things,” Just said. “But for the most part, it has been as good of an experience as we would have had anywhere else, and maybe better than most. We actually couldn’t have expected better.”
Finally, Just paused briefly when asked if there was anything else he would like to convey to readers.
“Have you ever heard the song “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw?” the mayor asked. “I like the song’s message, and I think people could benefit from listening to it.”
