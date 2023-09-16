Jefferson Market, located at 38600 U.S. Highway 285 in Jefferson, has become a hub of activity in recent years. Julie and Roger Greenwald bought the little market in Jefferson six years ago. They listened to their local customer base and the one-stop shoppers to find what they needed to help the community.
Jefferson Market has been famous for years for their fudge. The Greenwalds have kept the fudge tradition, making fresh fudge right in the market, usually twice a week. The 250 flavors include regular chocolate, snickers, praline and pistachio. Another favorite is salted caramel toffee. Customers can buy fudge in the market or order online for delivery.
There are 15 residents within the town of Jefferson, with 750 residents having a Jefferson address. When the Jefferson post office closed Aug. 2022, Jefferson Market became a delivery stop for UPS and Federal Express. This also provides a re-supply stop for the many hikers who pass through Jefferson.
The market carries many hiking and camping supplies, such as bug spray, flip flops, marshmallows, jerky snacks, coffee, popcorn as well as milk and eggs, snacks, bread and drinks.
A few years ago, the Greenwalds, again listening to their customers, opened a cafe in the market. Lisa DeWitt was there so often that Julie Greenwald told her, “I’m putting you on the payroll.” DeWitt is one of three employees plus Roger Greenwald, who provides maintenance and help with cooking when needed. Julie’s title is “Head Cook and Bottle Washer,” a term she learned from her grandfather.
The cafe serves a nice menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast includes breakfast burritos, sausages, eggs, biscuits and gravy (how her grandpa taught her), pancakes and French toast. Lunch and dinner add cheeseburgers, BBQ pulled pork and chicken sandwiches to the menu. The green chili is made in-house. The kids can choose from chicken nuggets and grilled cheese.
There are speciality menus throughout the week that locals love. There are taco Tuesday, chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy on Wednesday, take-and-bake pizza on Thursday and fish and chips on Fridays.
Jefferson Market is very busy with people traveling along the highway, campers, construction crews and locals. Jefferson Market is currently open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Instead of cutting hours for winter, they are considering staying open longer for safety reasons. The Greenwalds would like a safe place for people to stop when the weather is bad and for Colorado State Patrol, Park County Sheriff Officers and other emergency services personnel to have a place to stop and eat on the cold winter evenings.
