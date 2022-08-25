David Biondo, also known as Hurricane Dave, announces his band Hurricane Dave and the Storm Chasers are thrilled with the release of their new CD, Blooze Blowdown.
Blooze Blowdown is a six-year project with Jason Hickman, Engineer and Producer at Prodigal Production Studios in Parker, Colorado. The songs span Blues, Jazz, Rock, Rockabilly, Reggae, Funk, Spaghetti Western and more. Blooze Blowdown has many different facets of the Blues from Delta, Psychedelic Gospel, Jump, NY Style Jazzy, New Orleans Style, Chicago. Biondo wrote many of the songs from his own experiences, dreams, thoughts, and consequences. Some of the songs were co-written with Jason Hickman. There are even two songs with local inspiration: “Rat Mobile,” which is about the Rat Rods in Guffey, and “Down at the Thunderbird,” about the well-known bar and grill in Florissant.
Biondo, who lives in Florissant, plays acoustic guitar, diatonic and chromatic harmonicas, lap steel, and melodica and provides vocals. He said his career began after moving to Colorado in 1994, after spending 19 years in the closet playing diatonic harmonicas in New Jersey. He was brought up on stage at a benefit for Tres Hombres in Woodland Park. He played a couple of songs with the group, and the lead singer came to him and said, “I don’t know who you are, but you are in this band.” Biondo said he learned 300 songs as Thunder Mountain was the house band at Cowboys in Colorado Springs for five years.
He then became a hard-core rock blues harmonica player for Chaz DePaolo on Biondo’s label Smoke Tone Records LLC for 11 years. “We put out quite a few recordings to acclaim, including getting a Global Music Award for Resolution Blues engineered by Grammy Award winning Ben Elliott, and toured all over the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland,” Biondo said.
Another Storm Chaser is Wayne Hammerstadt on electric guitars. Hammerstadt is an artist in his own right, having just released his own Rock Fusion CD called Patternicitin. His background is in classical lute playing. He is known for playing unique classics for the diners’ pleasure at the Cliff House in Manitou Springs. He has also been a stable in many classic rock bands in the Pikes Peak Region, playing with the Inman Brothers for many years.
Dewey Steele is sponsored by Yamaha Drums, London Drum Sticks, and Soultone Cymbals. He has the far-reaching sounds of Erskine, Gadd, and Purdie as part of his repertoires with his own unique twist on percussion. He teaches at many high schools and middle schools throughout the region as the drum coach. He has helped Woodland Park drummers in recent years as part of their marching band.
Dwight Thompson on double bass and electric, including fretless bass. Thompson hails from Denver and was recommended by Bif Gore, a top-ten contestant on The Voice and pastor at University Church in Greenwood Village. His talent is worldly, and he was a resident of Trinidad playing Tobago music, a unique dialect of reggae music. “It’s amazing; once you hear him, you just can’t sit still, but you can try. In fact, when Dewey and Dwight played together the first time it was like two thoroughbreds out of the gate. Bam! Off and running,” explained Biondo
Bryant Jones, who plays keyboards, is said to be a true gift from Manitou Springs. He’s known as the piano man and has played with many bands throughout the years. When he was brought into the studio, Jason Hickman nearly did a standing ovation in his chair.
Blooze Blowdown has been sent to 165 radio stations throughout the nation and Canada. “A guy contacted me on the site saying he loved it and he is playing it in rotation in Sweden,” exclaimed Biondo. Currently it is being played on 93.5 in Colorado Springs at the noon hour Blues Show. It is also on KCOS Digital Media in rotation and KRCC Blue Plate Special will be soon playing it.
The video, Claire - Starbright, and 30-second sample songs are available on the website, but the CD and all songs are streaming on sites Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Deezer. It is also available for sale through the band’s website www.hurricanedaveandthestormchasers.com or CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes, and others.
Biondo described it as “Rootsy” and “you will dig it.” Give it a spin on any streaming site under the band’s name. Check the website to learn about this wonderful project that’s about to hit big everywhere,” he said.
