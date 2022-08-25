Boys in the band

Hurricane Dave and the Storm Chasers (Left to Right)  Wayne Hammerstadt, Bryant Jones, Dave Biondo, Dewey Steele, and Dwight Thompson. 

 (Photo courtesy of Jason Johnson Photography)

David Biondo, also known as Hurricane Dave, announces his band Hurricane Dave and the Storm Chasers are thrilled with the release of their new CD, Blooze Blowdown.

Blooze Blowdown is a six-year project with Jason Hickman, Engineer and Producer at Prodigal Production Studios in Parker, Colorado. The songs span Blues, Jazz, Rock, Rockabilly, Reggae, Funk, Spaghetti Western and more. Blooze Blowdown has many different facets of the Blues from Delta, Psychedelic Gospel, Jump, NY Style Jazzy, New Orleans Style, Chicago. Biondo wrote many of the songs from his own experiences, dreams, thoughts, and consequences.  Some of the songs were co-written with Jason Hickman. There are even two songs with local inspiration: “Rat Mobile,” which is about the Rat Rods in Guffey, and “Down at the Thunderbird,” about the well-known bar and grill in Florissant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.