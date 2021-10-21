The Lone Rock Ranch, owned for many years by Bailey resident James (Duke) Dozier, is located directly across U.S. Highway 285 from Roland Valley Road and the Burland subdivision. The ranch was originally given a conditional approval for a 309 unit development in Aug. 2006. Luckily that development never happened.
In Nov. 2018, Dozier finally sold the remaining property of 2,127 acres to Retreat Land, LLC which wanted to develop the property into an educational retreat complex. During the past three years the first phase of the project has been under construction and was completed and opened for use in June 2021.
There are many misconceptions about the property and its use. Let’s start by addressing those;
1. The property is going to destroy the water table and dry up everyone’s wells. The fact is, the property went through all the requirements of water court to be approved and the water rights to this land go back to 1867 with an adjudication date of May 1913. The property can have up to 25 wells, of which it currently only has one.
2. The waste water from the facility will destroy Deer Creek. The truth is, the Lone Rock Foundation, which took over ownership from Retreat Land, LLC, have put in a sophisticated waste water lift system that disposes all the waste water into Willow of the Wisp’s system. Lone Rock actually pays Willow of the Wisp for use of their system.
3. Helicopters will destroy the natural quiet and disrupt the animals. Although helipads are allowed on agriculturally zoned land, there is no current plan to put one in. All guests currently arrive and depart via buses.
4. The extra traffic caused by this retreat will cause real problems on US Highway 285. The truth is, as noted above, all attendees are bused into and out of the facility so there’s no impact on traffic at all. (imagine if there were 309 houses there instead?)
The focus then turns to who owns the property. The property is actually owned by the Lone Rock Foundation, a hospitality and educational 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Their main objective is to provide a facility that is open and conducive to learning and the growth of educational leaders.
Their hope is to provide a beautiful and rejuvenating space for leaders to engage together in personal, professional, and community development and to support non-profit education leaders by providing a place for them to transform, connect, and sustain in order to reimagine public education in America.
The facility currently houses up to 60 guests with individual rooms for each guest that are oxygen controlled. In addition, there are several buildings for various activities: The Hitching post is a small building that welcomes all guests that will be staying on the facility.
The guests, are given an orientation on being at elevation and the need to drink extra water. They also discuss the wild animals around the ranch and are given a reusable water container that can be refilled throughout the complex.
The next building on the complex is the wellness center that includes weights, stationary bicycles and a large yoga/exercise room that opens up to beautiful views. The wellness center also has a natural roof that Lone Rock has wild grasses planted on. The hope in the future is to plant lavender there to increase the beauty of the rooftop. There are also several outdoor heated pools that people can lounge in.
The furthest building from the hitching post is the conference/meeting building. Here there are a couple of unique rooms where groups from 15-60 people can meet and learn. The meeting rooms are uniquely designed in a round tiered shape with acoustical tile on the walls so wherever you are in the room you can hear and see everyone.
The thought behind this is to encourage people to interact and discuss whatever topic they are currently working on. The thought is that the more open and interactive the training can be, the more inclusive it becomes.
The final building in the complex is the crown jewel of them all, “The Lodge.” The Lodge is a multi-use space where attendees can go to unwind and socialize when organized activities are not happening for their group.
The Lodge is three stories with one side made almost entirely of glass. This allows the attendees to see beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, the meadow, and often elk or deer. This where people have their meals, unwind in the library, play some music or games, have a few beverages and watch a little TV (it’s the only place in the complex that has televisions.)
The three floors allow groups of varying sizes to hang out on their own level and enjoy the indoor or outdoor seating areas. Groups in general will be 15, 30 or 60 people depending on the programing and the availability. Most groups come for 3-5 days and often the same groups will come back year after year.
The phased development was part of the original use permit for the land. Each phase, which will be an independent complex, has to be approved separately by the county commissioners. Each phase will also house up to 60 guests. The current plan is not to request permission for phase two until the current complex is fully utilized. Lone Rock believes this will happen in approximately 2 years.
Lone Rock has employed several local individuals and will need to hire even more as they move through the second and third phase of development.
One of the other big questions from community members is; who owns the ranch? As stated earlier, the ranch is owned by Retreat Land, LLC which is owned by the Lone Rock Foundation. The foundation has a full board of directors that oversee the operations of the facility.
But, wasn’t “that guy” involved with buying the ranch? Over the years, there have been a lot of rumors about who is actually involved in purchasing the land for the facility. Many community leaders were required to sign non-disclosure agreement while the facility was still being developed. This caused even more rumors and speculation by the community. The fact is that Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix is the person that put up the money for this facility. Whether you like Netflix or not, Hastings has been very involved with education almost from the beginning of Netflix.
So who is Reed Hastings? Reed Hastings was born in Boston, MA served in the Marine Corps and has a BA in mathematics from Bowdoin College, as well as, a masters in computer science from Stanford University. He began Netflix in 1997 in Los Gatos, CA.
His interest in education has always been a part of his life and in 2000 he was named to the State Board of Education, by then Governor, Gray Davis. Within a year, Hastings became the board president. Hastings remained on the board until 2009.
Hastings believes in the concept of charter schools and has championed their cause for many years. He’s a strong supporter of teachers and teachers unions, but struggles with the quality of education children receive through public schools. He believes there’s a better way to bring quality education to students, especially disadvantaged students, and he has given millions of dollars to support their education. Most recently he and his wife Patty gave $120M to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will be equally split between United Negro College Fund, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.
Hastings sits on other educational based boards including Pahara Institute which provides many of the attendees to Lone Rock. Pahara, per their website, believes: “American public schools are not delivering on our promise to prepare every child to achieve prosperity and success. Children from low-income and underserved communities do not have access to the quality of educational resources enjoyed by peers in wealthier communities.
To achieve educational excellence and equity at the same time, and to live up to our aspirations as a democratic society, we must make bold improvements to our public schools so that every child in America has access to the tools and skills they need to be successful in life.
The Pahara Institute seeks to strengthen the movement for educational excellence and equity by:
• helping to develop and sustain experienced, innovative leaders;
• identifying and developing the next generation of leaders; and
• better connecting leaders across the field, and across traditional silos and stakeholder groups.
Our work is to support exceptional, innovative leaders who bring urgency and dedication to ensuring that all our children have access to an excellent public school.”
On Sept. 23, 2021, Lone Rock Foundation held an open house for community leaders in the Bailey area.
The attendees were shown the entire facility and then sat down to network over lunch. Everyone that attended this event was impressed with the quality of the facility and the care that was taken to integrate the facility into the existing landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.