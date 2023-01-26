At the January monthly meeting of the Guffey Community Charter School board of directors, the directors appointed longtime Pike Trails resident, school supporter and volunteer Amy Owen to fill the vacant board seat. Seat #4 was vacated early by Nancy Comstock in November; Comstock had been elected last April for a two-year term.

There will be board elections this coming April, but for the odd-numbered board seats, #1, #3 and #5, since it is an odd-numbered year.

