At the January monthly meeting of the Guffey Community Charter School board of directors, the directors appointed longtime Pike Trails resident, school supporter and volunteer Amy Owen to fill the vacant board seat. Seat #4 was vacated early by Nancy Comstock in November; Comstock had been elected last April for a two-year term.
There will be board elections this coming April, but for the odd-numbered board seats, #1, #3 and #5, since it is an odd-numbered year.
In the community linkage report, school principal/administrator Jacob Sampson reported that sprouting of the seeds for the school greenhouses had begun. Electives for the middle school students would be robotics, photography, leather working and sewing.
The school has been talking with fire chief Aric Stahly about a possible junior volunteer firefighter program and possibly an art project to make the posts near the town fire hydrants more visible. The fifth through eighth grade students are going to be taking a CPR and first aid class through the fire station.
The school is also working with the library to learn more about research and language programs that the students can use at school and at home.
The middle school students may have an opportunity to learn about transplantation science--organ, tissue and eye donation--soon.
School literacy and math testing will be mid-January to February this year.
There will be some sort of Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) at the Guffey school on Thursday, April 20, just before Earth Day this year. Plans are still in the works and will be discussed at the February board meeting.
For all you bakers, it is time to think about your best pie recipe to bake for this year’s Pie Palooza, to be held on May 11. Who will be the grand champion this year?
The board adjourned for an executive session to discuss the administrator evaluation. Board members present were Ashley Stone, Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps and Chris Peterson.
The next board meeting is February 8 at 5:30. Everyone is welcome. Come and see what our little Guffey school is doing.
